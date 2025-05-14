Eye Care Expansion Project Positions Nepal As Global Eye Care Innovator God Of Sight Dr. Sanduk Ruit Kicks Off Multi-City U.S. Speaking Tour

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Ruit is embarking on a multi-city tour across the U.S. addressing audiences about this humanitarian initiative and future to expand the facility. Expansion will allow the production of more high-quality IOLs for the treatment of those with avoidable blindness.

DR. SANDUK RUIT U.S. SPEAKING TOUR DATES

Public Invited . Unless noted, all events are free to attend.

MAY 17: WASHINGTON DC (2-5 PM)

Fairfax Church of Christ

3901 Rugby Road, Fairfax, VA



MAY 18: WEST PALM BEACH / MIAMI (530-8 PM)

Wellington Community Center

12150 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL

Tickets:

MAY 22: BOSTON (7-830 PM)

594 Washington Street, Braintree, MA



MAY 23: NYC COMMUNITY COLLEGE GROUP (6-8 PM)

Mainstage Theater of LaGuardia Performance Arts Center

31-10 Thomson Ave, Long Island City, NY



MAY 25: BALTIMORE (6-9 PM)

$100 dinner ticket per person

1700 Van Bibber Rd, Edgewood, MD



MAY 31: DALLAS (5-8 PM)

The University of Texas at Arlington

Rosebud Theater, 300 W. 1st Street, Arlington, TX



JUNE 1: RALEIGH, NC (330-630 PM)

309 Aviation Pkwy, Morrisville, NC

inraleigh

JUNE 2: CHARLOTTE, NC (6-8 PM)

UNCC Charlotte

9119 University Rd, Charlotte, NC



The Impact of Tilganga's IOL Laboratory

Since its establishment in 1994, Tilganga's IOL lab has accomplished extraordinary milestones:



Production of over 6.5 million lenses distributed to more than 40 countries across Asia, Africa, and South America, significantly benefiting marginalized communities.

Annual production of 300,000 lenses, helping to meet the growing demand for affordable eye care.

Achieving ISO certification and CE marking, ensuring compliance with global safety and quality standards. Supporting high-volume cataract surgery campaigns in remote areas, restoring sight to thousands within days.

Expanding for the Future: The Hetauda Project

To build on this legacy, Tilganga is planning a major expansion to Hetauda. This new facility will increase production capacity and introduce premium lens types to serve a broader international market while maintaining the focus on affordability for low-income populations.

Operating as a profit not distributing industry, the expanded lab will reinvest earnings to sustain and enhance its humanitarian mission. Key goals of the planned Hetauda IOL facility include:



Doubling production capacity to meet the increasing global demand for IOLs.

Introducing premium lenses, creating opportunities for financial sustainability and competitive participation in international markets.

Generating employment opportunities and contributing to the local economy in Hetauda. Positioning Nepal as a global leader in eye care innovation.

While Tilganga has been able to source the land required to build the facility, the project requires an estimated investment of approximately USD 5.2 million to build and operationalize the facility.

Today, more than 6.5 million individuals have been cured of blindness owing to Tilganga's IOL lab. The planned expansion in Hetauda is an opportunity to amplify this impact, ensuring that no one remains blind because of the high cost of care, while elevating Nepal as a global leader in eye innovation. The success of this plant will position Nepal on the international stage for the manufacturing of high-precision devices with reproducible results.

