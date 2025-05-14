Onfolio Holdings Inc. To Present On The Emerging Growth Conference On May 22, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on May 22, 2025. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Chief Executive Officer in real time.

Mr. Wells will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to ... or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Wells will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Onfolio will be presenting at 10:15am Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, . We will release a link to that after the event.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings acquires controlling interests in and actively manage small online businesses that we believe (i) operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, (ii) have positive and stable cash flows, (iii) face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and (iv) can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. Through the acquisition and growth of a diversified group of online businesses with these characteristics, we believe we offer investors in our shares an opportunity to diversify their own portfolio risk. Our Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and our experience and skillset allows us to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit for more information.

