Winners Announced For Aviation Week Network's Program Excellence Awards

The Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards represent the pinnacle of program management achievement in aerospace and defense

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Week Network and its Program Excellence Evaluation Team have selected the winners, among 13 finalists in a total of seven categories, for the 2024 Program Excellence Awards . The winners were announced on May 13 at the 20th Annual Program Excellence Dinner and Awards Ceremony, as part of Aviation Week's Defense Conference at the National Press Club, May 13-14.The Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards represent the pinnacle of program management achievement in aerospace and defense. Since 2005, this prestigious initiative has recognized teams and leaders who drive innovation, overcome challenges, and deliver exceptional results.The Program Excellence Awards categories are OEM System Design and Development, OEM System Production, OEM System Sustainment, Supplier System Design & Development, Supplier System Production, Supplier System Sustainment, and Special Projects.“The winning individuals truly represent the best of the best. The nominations were vetted, and finalists were chosen through a rigorous process conducted by a panel of judges made up of aerospace industry leaders,” said Joe Anselmo, editorial director for Aviation Week.The Program Excellence Judging Event Sponsor is Siemens. Each year the Program Excellence Evaluation Team is made up of program leaders from Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems of America, Embraer, General Atomics Aeronautical, Honeywell, ITT Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon.The winners by category are:OEM SYSTEM DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENTEmbraerPhenom 100EXSimone Gobo Barcellos, Director, Phenom Program OfficeOEM SYSTEM PRODUCTION (TWO WINNERS)Lockheed MartinTerminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)Matthew Kotylo, Director, THAAD Production ProgramsRaytheonLIDS CoyoteAndrew Gallerani, LIDS Product Line DirectorOEM SYSTEM SUSTAINMENTLockheed MartinF-16 Viper Upgrade ProgramCasey Anderson, Senior Program Manager, F-16 Viper Upgrade ProgramsSUPPLIER SYSTEM DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENTCollins AerospaceCollaborative Mission AutonomyBrian Batovsky, Program Manager, Collaborative Mission AutonomySUPPLIER SYSTEM PRODUCTIONHoneywellNext-Gen Resilient M-Code Navigation SystemAaron Grierson, Program ManagerSUPPLIER SYSTEM SUSTAINMENTCollins AerospaceB-1B Upgrade ProgramReg Bush, Senior Manager, Value Stream ManagementSPECIAL PROJECTSWest Star AviationWest Star Aviation AcademyMichael Zada, Chief Project OfficerKatie Johnson, Chief People OfficerABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .# # #

