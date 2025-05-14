Relationship Expert & Former OWN Host Dr. Nicole Labeach Announces Engagement To Fiancé She Met On Facebook Dating

Dr. Nicole LaBeach and Phil Hibbert Engagement Photo

- DR. NICOLE LABEACHATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Nicole LaBeach -renowned relationship expert, executive coach, and former host of OWN's hit show Put A Ring On It (Seasons 1–3)-has announced her engagement to Mr. Phil Hibbert, the suitor she met on Facebook Dating.After guiding millions toward clarity in love through national television and coaching leaders in Fortune 500 boardrooms, Dr. Nicole's own love story is the ultimate full-circle moment-and it all began with a simple“like.”“I've helped countless people prepare for love,” shares Dr. Nicole.“But I never imagined I'd meet someone who would meet me-with joy, faith, and vision-on a platform I barely knew existed. Facebook Dating didn't just connect us-it made space for our purpose to meet.”A Digital Love Story with Real-World ImpactIn a time when many high-achieving singles-especially women over 50-are skeptical of dating apps, Dr. Nicole's engagement offers a powerful counter-narrative: that meaningful, intentional, and purpose-driven love can flourish in digital spaces.Unlike many app-based experiences that focus on casual matches, her journey reflects a deeper alignment with the values of authenticity, emotional connection, and shared life goals. It echoes the growing desire for platforms that foster real relationships, not just fleeting interactions.Her story also resonates with communities often overlooked in the online dating world-professional women, mature singles, and people of color seeking love that mirrors their values, pace, and purpose.According to a 2025 University of Michigan study, Black women are among the most active dating app users-but also report the highest rates of bias, invisibility, and emotional exhaustion on mainstream platforms. Dr. Nicole's story challenges that narrative, offering an empowering example of what's possible when digital dating is approached with clarity, courage, and authenticity.But it didn't happen overnight. Dr. Nicole had created a Facebook Dating profile-but it was, in her own words,“underwhelming.” It took a candid conversation with her longtime business partner, executive, and close friend, Crystal Khalil , to shift her perspective.“Crystal looked at my profile and said, 'You're not committed,'” Dr. Nicole recalls.“'If you really want love, you've got to be intentional-and vulnerable.'” That moment hit home. She updated her profile with fresh photos and a clearer reflection of her heart and purpose. Two weeks later, she matched with Phil.“Sometimes love meets you halfway,” she reflects.“But first, you have to show up like you mean it.”From Platform to Possibility: A Brand Moment in the MakingAs the CEO of Volition Enterprises, Inc. , Dr. Nicole has spent over two decades coaching executives, couples, and change makers to lead and love with emotional intelligence. With a global audience and deep credibility in both corporate and cultural spaces, she's now using her personal story to inspire others-and shift the narrative around online dating.“Love in the digital age needs better stories,” she adds.“This one proves that tech and truth can coexist.”With millions turning to digital platforms for connection, stories like Dr. Nicole's offer inspiring proof of what's possible when technology is approached with clarity, intention, and heart. Her journey affirms a truth too often overlooked in algorithms: the most powerful matches are made when people feel seen, safe, and supported.About Dr. Nicole LaBeachDr. Nicole LaBeach is a Ph.D. in Organizational Psychology, certified executive coach, author, speaker, and former host of Put A Ring On It on the Oprah Winfrey Network. As CEO of Volition Enterprises, Inc., she equips leaders and couples with tools for purpose-driven growth and meaningful relationships. Her work has been featured on OWN, Tamron Hall, Good Morning America, Access Hollywood, and Essence Magazine.

