High Court Issues Notice To BBMB, Haryana; Seeks Reply On Extra Water Demand

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 14 (IANS) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday recognised the gravity of Punjab's review petition and issued notices to the Haryana government and the BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board).

The court has asked them to provide clear explanations regarding their demand for extra water and actions concerning water distribution.

In its review, the High Court questioned the BBMB chairperson's changing stance on water allocation and sought clarification on why Haryana needs additional water. This decisive intervention reinforces Punjab's constitutional and legal rights over its water resources, a matter that has long been a point of contention between the two states.

The High Court's order was a result of the Punjab government's persistent legal strategy, which exposed procedural irregularities in the BBMB during the demands of Haryana to release additional water.

Meanwhile, AAP lauded the High Court's intervention as a landmark step.“This observation marks a crucial turning point in Punjab's fight for water rights,” said AAP representatives. The party reiterated its commitment to protecting Punjab's waters and vowed to fight on every front to ensure justice.

The High Court also sought answers from the BBMB and Haryana regarding a previous incident where the BBMB attempted to release water illegally. Punjab's counsel highlighted that no valid orders were issued by the Union Power Secretary regarding Haryana's claims. This lack of documentation further validated Punjab's stance that Haryana's demands were baseless and politically motivated.

The Punjab government argued that Haryana's demands stemmed from undue political pressure rather than genuine administrative requirements. Despite attempts by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to influence the process, the court upheld Punjab's objections and directed the parties to respond to Punjab's application by May 20.

“We will not allow Punjab's rightful water share to be stolen by anyone. The court's directive has provided much-needed judicial support to our fight for justice,” the AAP added.