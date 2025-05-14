Amber International (Nasdaq: AMBR) Collaborates With BNB Ecosystem To Expand Institutional Reach

Introducing BNB Fund with Hash Global to Amber International's US$100M crypto reserve to boost its liquidity

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR ) ("Amber International", "AMBR", "we", "us", or the "Company"), a leading provider of institutional crypto financial services & solutions and operating under the brand name "Amber Premium," announces its strategic partnership with Web3 VC Hash Global on the new BNB Fund, following its announcement of a US$100 million crypto ecosystem reserve . These initiatives demonstrate Amber Premium's strategic focus on accelerating institutional adoption and fostering collaborations within the BNB ecosystem.

The BNB ecosystem is gaining strong traction among major financial investors with its robust infrastructure and innovative DeFi solutions. In partnership with Hash Global, the BNB Fund provides institutional investors with a blockchain-native income product tailored to meet the surging demand for yield opportunities on BNB Chain.

Complementing this, Amber Premium's US$100 million crypto ecosystem reserve targets high-conviction assets including BNB and other ecosystem-aligned cryptos. This dual strategy signals the Company's confidence in the potential of these blockchain ecosystems and reinforces its leadership in institutional crypto financial solutions.

"By introducing the BNB Fund to Amber Premium's platform and our substantial crypto reserve, we are committed to driving the next phase of institutional client growth within this high-impact blockchain and within the crypto industry," said Wayne Huo, CEO of Amber Premium . "We look forward to exploring strategic synergies with Binance, YZi Labs and other key BNB ecosystem innovators."

James Shen, Founder of Hash Global , commented: "BNB stands as the core asset within the Binance ecosystem, showcasing both clear value and strong growth potential. At Hash Global, we firmly believe in BNB's long-term prospects. Through our collaboration with Amber International, we aim to elevate BNB's recognition and drive value discovery among traditional financial institutions."

About Amber International Holding Limited

Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR ), operating under the brand name "Amber Premium", is a leading provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions. A subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Premium delivers institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and investment solutions to help institutions and high-net-worth individuals optimize their digital asset portfolios. The firm offers a regulated, scalable financial ecosystem powered by proprietary blockchain and financial technologies, AI-driven risk management, and quantitative algorithms across CeFi, DeFi, and OTC markets. Learn more at

About Hash Global

Since founded in 2018, Hash Global has invested in over 80 Chinese Web3 start-ups, and through our subsidiary HG Labs in Hong Kong, we incubate early-stage Web3 projects. We are committed to applying value investment philosophy and evaluation frameworks in Web3 investments, managing multiple secondary market funds.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Media & Investor Contacts

In Asia:

Amber International Holding Limited

Serena Wang

Tel: +65 6022 0228

E-mail: [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

In the United States:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1 (646) 866-7928

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amber International Holding Limited

