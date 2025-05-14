Cooper Standard Establishes Carbon Neutral Targets In Updated Corporate Responsibility Report

NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS ) today announced the release of its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, titled "Transformation: Change is Constant ," underscoring the Company's continued commitment to ethical business practices, environmental stewardship, philanthropic outreach, and financial strength. Notably, the 2024 report announces the Company's commitment to develop near-term science-based targets that will pave the way toward the Company's aspiration to become carbon neutral by 2040 in Europe and 2050 globally.

"In an industry where change sometimes seems to be the only constant, we embrace the need to be agile and adaptable to effectively meet ever higher regulatory standards and customer requirements," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO of Cooper Standard. "Over the past five years we have effectively transformed the Company to make it stronger and more competitive, while still maintaining a constant focus on sustainability and our core Company values. We have set the bar high in terms of our sustainability goals and objectives, and we are proud of the progress we are making toward achieving them."

In 2024, Cooper Standard conducted its first double materiality assessment, which was aligned to the requirements of the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. The Company partnered with an objective third party to follow the process set forth by the European Sustainability Reporting Standards to develop and evaluate Impact, Risk and Opportunity statements related to its business operations and value chain.

The Company's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report discusses these priorities, that include: energy; greenhouse gas emissions; climate change adaptation; product lifecycle, circularity and waste; workforce engagement and development; workforce health, safety and wellbeing; talent attraction and retention; human rights and labor relations; business ethics and integrity; responsible sourcing; business continuity and disaster recovery; and customer trust and satisfaction.

"We strive to be an industry leader by benchmarking against our peers, identifying areas for improvement and aspiring to exceed industry standards," said Edwards. "The report outlines the measurable progress Cooper Standard has made in addressing the evolving needs of our stakeholders – employees, customers, investors, suppliers and communities – through transparent strategies aligned with our Core Values. It also details the Company's proactive responses to global industry challenges and its unwavering dedication to delivering long-term value in a dynamic market environment."

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 20 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets.

