GIBO Announces Kickstart Of USDG Wallet Initiative: Building The Next Generation Of Multi-Currency Digital Asset Management

HONG KONG, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd., a global innovator in AI-powered content platforms and digital ecosystems, today announced the kickstart of its USDG Wallet Initiative through USDGWallet , a strategic development aimed at delivering a next-generation digital wallet designed to accept, store, and exchange a wide variety of cryptocurrencies and digital currencies currently available on the market.

The USDG Wallet will become a key component of the GIBO Click ecosystem, providing users with a secure, compliant, and highly efficient solution for managing their digital assets in one unified platform.

Unlocking Simplicity and Security for Digital Asset Holders

In an increasingly fragmented digital asset landscape, USDG Wallet is designed to meet the demand for a user-friendly, secure, and globally accessible wallet solution. It aims to simplify the way individuals and businesses hold, exchange, and transact with multiple types of digital currencies without the constraints of traditional banking or siloed applications.

Anticipated Applications of the USDG Wallet

Multi-Currency Storage and Management

Allows secure custody and management of a wide range of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and approved digital currencies, all within a single wallet interface.

Real-Time Crypto Payments and Transfers

Enables users to send and receive cryptocurrency payments globally with speed and low transaction costs, supporting both peer-to-peer and business-to-business use cases.

Corporate Treasury and Settlement

Provides enterprises with an efficient solution for managing digital assets for global settlements, supplier payments, and international remittances, helping to streamline treasury operations.

Creator and Developer Monetization

Supports platforms like GIBO in enabling creators and developers to receive payments in a variety of supported digital currencies, unlocking flexible, borderless revenue streams.

Global Remittance Services

Facilitates fast and affordable cross-border money transfers using supported digital assets, eliminating the delays and high fees associated with legacy payment systems.

Digital Asset Trading & Exchange Integration

Designed to integrate with exchanges and DeFi platforms, USDG Wallet will allow users to swap between supported digital currencies directly within the wallet interface.

E-Commerce and Merchant Payments

Enables online merchants and marketplaces to accept cryptocurrency payments with instant settlement and reduced processing costs.

Regulatory Compliance and Institutional Readiness

Equipped with built-in AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) standards, positioning the USDG Wallet as a responsible and compliant choice for institutions and enterprises engaging in digital asset management.

Vision for USDG Wallet

The USDG Wallet initiative embodies GIBO's vision for revolutionizing content creation and consumption that supports global transaction-making and revenue-generation on GIBO platform. The objective is to create a universally accessible and borderless ecosystem that delivers financial inclusion and operational flexibility for the next era of AI-powered content creation and consumption.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 72 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, the Company's advantages and expected growth, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the Company's cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.

