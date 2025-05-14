Datassential One Unveils Generative AI Search, Delivering Instant Answers From Industry's Deepest Food & Beverage Intelligence Library

New Generative AI enables instant search & summarization across millions of food & beverage data points available in Report Pro, exclusively with Datassential One

CHICAGO , May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential, the leading food and beverage intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its new generative AI search and summary, a transformative capability that redefines how foodservice professionals access the industry's most robust collection of insights and intelligence.

This new generative AI functionality is exclusive to Datassential One, the recently launched all-in-one platform offering that unifies Datassential's best-in-class capabilities, including menu and consumer insights, benchmarking, sales intelligence, and most recently, social listening. Customers of Datassential One now not only get access to everything Datassential has to offer, but also get rapid responses with detailed citations, saving customers hours of time and ensuring they are leveraging the best data to support their decisions.

Datassential has a long history of effectively leveraging AI, as the company has previously embedded AI across several solutions including Menucast for trend forecasting, Concept Ideation for generating new product ideas, and Menu Tags for simplified menu analysis. These innovations, collectively known as Datassential AI, laid the foundation for today's launch, reinforcing Datassential's ongoing commitment to make food and beverage intelligence faster, smarter, and more actionable.

With AI-powered search embedded in Report Pro, users can now unlock answers simply by asking a question like, "What menu items are seeing the largest price increases in Florida?" or "Are fermented foods trending in the Midwest?" Datassential's AI instantly analyzes and summarizes data from hundreds of proprietary industry reports and publications - searching everything from trend spotlights and webinar presentations to economic analyses and 300+ page keynote reports - to get answers about the latest trends, research or news across the food and beverage industry. Answers come with concise summaries, cited sources, direct links to the exact page or slide from the original source. This makes it easier to verify and apply information in real time.

"AI is only as strong as the data behind it - and with over 20 years of accurate, trusted food and beverage insights, we're confident our AI delivers answers customers can truly rely on," said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. "This new capability makes expert intelligence instantly accessible, without compromising on depth or credibility,"

Datassential AI removes barriers by delivering insights at the speed needed to win in today's ultracompetitive foodservice landscape. It surfaces targeted, niche trends within comprehensive research reports - such as Gen Z commentary found within a report on packaging analysis, enabling richer storytelling and sharper strategy.

To learn more about Datassential AI or the other capabilities of Datassential One, visit this link .

About Datassential

Datassential is the food and beverage industry's trusted insights and intelligence partner, helping brands make smarter decisions since 2001. With the launch of Datassential One, the company unified its most powerful tools - from menu trends and consumer insights to sales intelligence and social listening - into a single platform. Over 90% of the biggest names in foodservice, including Starbucks, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Burger King, and Target, rely on Datassential to stay ahead of what's next.

