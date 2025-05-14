Landsbankinn Hf.: Correction - Covered Bond Exchange Offering Results - Published: 2025-05-14 14:04:01 CEST

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Correction: Price, amount and settlement date corrected.

In relation to Landsbankinn's covered bond auction yesterday, was a covered bond exchange offering where holders of the series LBANK CB 25 could sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the auction at a predefined clean price of 98.520.

The covered bond exchange offering results in Landsbankinn buying ISK 2,340m in the series LBANK CB 25.

Settlement will take place on 20 May 2025.