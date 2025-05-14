American Rebel Beer Announces Sponsorship Of Losers Bar & Grill Midtown Legendary Parking Lot Concert Series

Surprise Guests Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett and Jamey Johnson Join Ernest, Chandler Walters, Cody Lohden, and Rhys Rutherford for First 2025 Concert

Nashville, TN, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Light Beer (americanrebelbeer.com ) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel ), announces that American Rebel Light Beer will sponsor the 2025 Losers Bar & Grill (“Losers”) Parking Lot Concert Series and the amazing first concert held Tuesday, May 12, featured surprise guest and country music superstar Morgan Wallen, ), Gabby Barrett ), and Jamey Johnson ) along with Ernest ), Chandler Walters ), Cody Lohden ) and Rhys Rutherford ).

As Losers likes to say,“you never know who might show up to a parking lot party,” and this statement was proven true when Morgan Wallen surprised the huge crowd and appeared on stage with Ernest to sing their hit duet“Flower Shops.” Ten-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson and top female artist and actress Gabby Barrett also joined Ernest on stage.

“I've been coming to Losers for 16 years,” said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross.“I've watched Steve Ford grow Losers Midtown into the iconic place where artists, industry and locals like to hang their hat. The Parking Lot Concert Series grew out of those roots and fans get treated to amazing music and surprise guests during these incredible intimate concerts. American Rebel Light Beer is honored to be involved with Steve Ford and the entire Losers team to sponsor the 2025 Parking Lot Concert Series as well as the Raised Rowdy Round and Riley Green's Duck Blind podcasts. In addition to Losers Midtown, Losers also has a downtown Nashville location, a bar in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and a bar in Belize. It's incredible what Steve is doing.”

Losers Parking Lot Concerts are announced on the Losers Instagram page /).

The American Rebel Light Beer sponsorship of the Losers Bar & Grill Parking Lot Concert Series features American Rebel Light Beer signage throughout the concert area and bar and servers proudly wearing official American Rebel merchandise. American Rebel Light is also sponsoring the Raised Rowdy ) songwriter rounds at Riley Green's Duck Blind, as well as Riley Green's Duck Blind ) podcasts. American Rebel Light Beer is very proud to highlight its Nashville foundation through its sponsorship of the iconic Losers Midtown Parking Lot Concert Series, the Raised Rowdy Rounds and the Riley Green Duck Blind podcast.

About American Rebel Light:

American Rebel Light is more than just a beer-it's a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that's perfect for every occasion.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida and Indiana and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit or .

Produced in partnership with AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer ) is a domestic premium light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. It stands out as America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It's all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.

About Losers Midtown

Dive bars are an American tradition. For better or worse, every town has at least one and Nashville's is Losers Midtown powered by Riley Green's Duck Blind. Spend the evening with the who's who of Nashville's music industry at an intimate, no-frills venue for live music, serving classic bar eats and a variety of beers on tap. You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. You never know who you might run into... This Life Ain't For Everybody! For more information on Losers Midtown go to .

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit and . For investor information, visit .

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Beverages, LLC

Todd Porter, President

Forward-Looking Statements

For more details on American Rebel Light Beer and upcoming events, visit or follow @AmericanRebelBeer on social media.

