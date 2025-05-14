LPL Financial Launches Comprehensive Alts Learning Hub

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One-stop resource for alternative investments education puts practical, easy-to-use learning modules at advisors' fingertips

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading wealth management firm, has launched a new alternative investments education platform, designed to empower advisors with the knowledge and tools necessary to effectively and easily incorporate alternative investments into their practice.

According to Cerulli, advisor-intermediated illiquid alternative assets are projected to grow from $1.4 trillion to $2.4 trillion over the next five years. Additionally, assets under management sourced from alternative investments are expected to rise to 23% in the next three years, up from 13% today.i As alts continue to gain traction in high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth portfolios, and their adoption by mass affluent investors increases, Alts Learning Hub aims to enhance advisor confidence and competence in the alternatives space, ultimately driving business growth and client satisfaction.

The Alts Learning Hub offers a comprehensive and user-friendly platform designed to enhance knowledge and expertise in alternative investments. Key features include:



Centralized Access : A one-stop source for all alternative investments education, featuring curated content and resources from LPL, fund sponsors, and industry experts.

Streamlined Learning : A structured and user-friendly experience that simplifies the learning process for financial professionals. Continuing Education (CE): A partnership with Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association, through its UniFi by CAIATM platform, offering straightforward, on-demand learning with 15 CE credits for CIMA and CFP professionals, no final exam and a reduced course fee for LPL advisors.



Cheri Belski, Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Management Solutions at LPL, said,“As investors seek sophisticated and specialized ways to differentiate their portfolios and manage volatility outside of the stock-bond model, LPL is committed to providing our advisors with the best-in-class alternative investment resources. We look forward to partnering with top fund sponsors and industry leaders like CAIA to deliver this comprehensive and accessible education experience.”

LPL's user-friendly Alts Learning Hub is now available to all advisors, regardless of their affiliation model. Alts Learning Hub underscores LPL's dedication to providing a top-tier alternative investments platform and complements LPL's expanding suite of advisor-focused resources, including LPL Alts Connect.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

Media Contact:

