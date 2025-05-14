NETSOL Technologies Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
| NETSOL Technologies Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As of
|As of
|ASSETS
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|18,774,739
|$
|19,127,165
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $37,794 and $398,809
|5,443,498
|13,049,614
|Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $1,126,734 and $116,148
|14,867,360
|12,684,518
|Other current assets
|3,465,893
|2,600,786
|Total current assets
|42,411,540
|47,462,083
|Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term
|697,486
|954,029
|Property and equipment, net
|4,768,844
|5,106,842
|Right of use assets - operating leases
|930,847
|1,328,624
|Other assets
|32,338
|32,340
|Intangible assets, net
|-
|-
|Goodwill
|9,302,524
|9,302,524
|Total assets
|$
|58,143,579
|$
|64,186,442
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|7,097,343
|$
|8,232,342
|Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases
|8,459,991
|6,276,125
|Current portion of operating lease obligations
|475,888
|608,202
|Unearned revenue
|2,705,414
|8,752,153
|Total current liabilities
|18,738,636
|23,868,822
|Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities
|86,800
|95,771
|Operating lease obligations; less current maturities
|422,350
|688,749
|Total liabilities
|19,247,786
|24,653,342
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized;
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized;
|12,648,574 shares issued and 11,709,543 outstanding as of March 31, 2025 ,
|12,359,922 shares issued and 11,420,891 outstanding as of June 30, 2024
|126,489
|123,602
|Additional paid-in-capital
|127,862,976
|128,783,865
|Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares
|as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024)
|(3,920,856
|)
|(3,920,856
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(43,864,592
|)
|(44,212,313
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|(46,253,619
|)
|(45,935,616
|)
|Total NETSOL stockholders' equity
|33,950,398
|34,838,682
|Non-controlling interest
|4,945,395
|4,694,418
|Total stockholders' equity
|38,895,793
|39,533,100
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|58,143,579
|$
|64,186,442
| NETSOL Technologies Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations
|For the Three Months
|For the Nine Months
|Ended March 31,
|Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Revenues:
|License fees
|$
|1,198
|$
|558,340
|$
|75,115
|$
|4,829,242
|Subscription and support
|7,888,360
|7,140,358
|24,723,460
|20,480,382
|Services
|9,654,399
|7,765,818
|22,880,541
|19,635,014
|Total net revenues
|17,543,957
|15,464,516
|47,679,116
|44,944,638
|Cost of revenues
|8,802,184
|7,989,696
|25,452,890
|24,132,064
|Gross profit
|8,741,773
|7,474,820
|22,226,226
|20,812,574
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|6,883,587
|5,811,335
|20,921,530
|17,051,798
|Research and development cost
|304,788
|345,582
|998,406
|1,065,412
|Total operating expenses
|7,188,375
|6,156,917
|21,919,936
|18,117,210
|Income (loss) from operations
|1,553,398
|1,317,903
|306,290
|2,695,364
|Other income and (expenses)
|Interest expense
|(194,742
|)
|(289,677
|)
|(689,347
|)
|(856,016
|)
|Interest income
|294,655
|376,466
|1,593,594
|1,259,464
|Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions
|321,622
|(963,887
|)
|165,775
|(1,112,757
|)
|Amortization of financing costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other income
|10,831
|21,634
|202,386
|22,210
|Total other income (expenses)
|432,366
|(855,464
|)
|1,272,408
|(687,099
|)
|Net income before income taxes
|1,985,764
|462,439
|1,578,698
|2,008,265
|Income tax provision
|(151,334
|)
|(146,569
|)
|(712,765
|)
|(418,517
|)
|Net income
|1,834,430
|315,870
|865,933
|1,589,748
|Non-controlling interest
|(410,462
|)
|11,679
|(518,212
|)
|(822,993
|)
|Net income attributable to NetSol
|$
|1,423,968
|$
|327,549
|$
|347,721
|$
|766,755
|Net income per share:
|Net income per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.07
|Diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.07
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|Basic
|11,683,408
|11,390,888
|11,531,365
|11,369,778
|Diluted
|11,683,408
|11,430,493
|11,531,365
|11,409,383
| NETSOL Technologies Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|For the Nine Months
|Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|865,933
|$
|1,589,748
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,102,085
|1,351,239
|Provision for bad debts
|1,062,515
|9,739
|Gain on sale of assets
|(28,320
|)
|(1,154
|)
|Stock based compensation
|134,884
|260,875
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|6,408,397
|(3,922,773
|)
|Revenues in excess of billing
|(1,411,983
|)
|(3,904,609
|)
|Other current assets
|(344,493
|)
|(1,525
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(1,136,533
|)
|77,541
|Unearned revenue
|(6,646,170
|)
|938,242
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|6,315
|(3,602,677
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(897,743
|)
|(948,337
|)
|Sales of property and equipment
|63,577
|125,886
|Purchase of subsidiary shares
|(8,878
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(843,044
|)
|(822,451
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants
|473,000
|-
|Dividend paid by subsidiary to non-controlling interest
|(306,799
|)
|-
|Purchase of subsidiary treasury stock
|(1,503,662
|)
|-
|Proceeds from bank loans
|2,451,256
|340,847
|Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net
|(247,496
|)
|(307,235
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|866,299
|33,612
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|(381,996
|)
|1,196,904
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(352,426
|)
|(3,194,612
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|19,127,165
|15,533,254
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|18,774,739
|$
|12,338,642
| NETSOL Technologies Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation to GAAP
|For the Three Months
|For the Nine Months
|Ended March 31,
|Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Income (loss) attributable to NETSOL
|$
|1,423,968
|$
|327,549
|$
|347,721
|$
|766,755
|Non-controlling interest
|410,462
|(11,679
|)
|518,212
|822,993
|Income taxes
|151,334
|146,569
|712,765
|418,517
|Depreciation and amortization
|363,503
|391,290
|1,102,085
|1,351,239
|Interest expense
|194,742
|289,677
|689,347
|856,016
|Interest (income)
|(294,655
|)
|(376,466
|)
|(1,593,594
|)
|(1,259,464
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|2,249,354
|$
|766,940
|$
|1,776,536
|$
|2,956,056
|Add back:
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|39,750
|149,088
|134,884
|260,875
|Adjusted EBITDA, gross
|$
|2,289,104
|$
|916,028
|$
|1,911,420
|$
|3,216,931
|Less non-controlling interest (a)
|(510,908
|)
|(106,480
|)
|(718,218
|)
|(1,216,091
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA, net
|$
|1,778,196
|$
|809,548
|$
|1,193,202
|$
|2,000,840
|Weighted Average number of shares outstanding
|Basic
|11,683,408
|11,390,888
|11,531,365
|11,369,778
|Diluted
|11,683,408
|11,430,493
|11,531,365
|11,409,383
|Basic adjusted EBITDA
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.18
|Diluted adjusted EBITDA
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.18
|(a)The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest
|to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows
|Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|$
|410,462
|$
|(11,679
|)
|$
|518,212
|$
|822,993
|Income Taxes
|41,891
|43,852
|214,892
|155,636
|Depreciation and amortization
|87,504
|97,027
|269,185
|348,143
|Interest expense
|54,461
|89,738
|202,289
|266,922
|Interest (income)
|(83,410
|)
|(115,021
|)
|(491,422
|)
|(387,690
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|510,908
|$
|103,917
|$
|713,156
|$
|1,206,004
|Add back:
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|-
|2,563
|5,062
|10,087
|Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest
|$
|510,908
|$
|106,480
|$
|718,218
|$
|1,216,091
