Robex Kiniero Project On Track For First Gold In Q4



Construction at Robex's Kiniero Gold Project, Guinea, remains on schedule and budget - first gold pour on track for Q4 CY25.

Project remains LTI free (lost time injury).

Phase 1 grade control drilling at Mansounia commenced on 18 March 2025 with 24,287m drilled as of 30 April.

SMP (Structural, Mechanical & Piping) Contract for process plant construction awarded and mobilisation commenced.

First four power station engines and generators completed and successfully tested for shipping in early June. Four remaining power station engines are scheduled for testing mid-June.

Mechanical and electrical equipment, piping and electrical materials on track for delivery within the working schedule.

ROM pad backfilling nearing completion.

Reclaim chamber suspended slab scheduled for late May as final major concrete pour. Process plant concrete 93% complete.

Structural steel and platework fabrication at 74% and 83% respectively progressed, with seven shipments of structural steel and two shipments of platework in transit to Kiniero; Field tank structures 56% progressed.

Preparation of Phase 1A of tailing storage facility (TSF) base is nearing completion with 450,000m2 of 800,000m2 liner placed. Construction of the main embankment has commenced and progressing well.

Fuel supply contract was awarded, and construction of the fuel storage facility has commenced.

Mill installation contract awarded with onsite works to commence in early June.

Contracts for mining and drill and blast being finalised, with mobilisation commenced. Full mobilisation in Q3 CY2025. MoU signed with Vivo Energy to design Kiniero solar farm.

QUEBEC CITY, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources Inc (“ Robex ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX-V: RBX) is pleased to provide a May 2025 project construction update for its Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Robex is on track to deliver first gold at Kiniero in Q4 CY25. Robex expects to produce 155,000oz gold at Kiniero in 2026.









Figure 1: View of Kiniero's milling and CIL infrastructure, looking west (9 May 2025)









Figure 2: Aerial view of the Kiniero site showing process plant and infrastructure (9 May 2025)









Figure 3: Tailings storage facility showing the extent of lining and main embankment construction (9 May 2025).

Robex's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Wilcox said:“Our progress at Kiniero continues on budget and schedule, with some aspects of construction very near to completion, such as process plant construction, which is nearly done, and structural steel and platework fabrication also advanced. It continues to be very busy on site, but our teams are maintaining rigorous safety protocols, and we remain LTI free, which is pleasing. Contracts for mining as well as drill and blast services are being finalised with teams from our selected contractors mobilising to site to ensure this work commences on schedule. Grade control drilling at Mansounia has progressed well since commencing in March.

Having progressed our Initial Public Offer to raise $120 million before costs and list on the ASX in June in parallel with our busy construction schedule, I am grateful to both our construction and corporate teams for their hard work and dedication. We look forward to finalising remaining details over the next few months to ensure we achieve our goal of first gold in Q4.”

CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES

Construction continues to track well against the schedule with concrete for the process plant nearing completion. First shipment of structural steel arrived on site, with progressive deliveries scheduled to arrive every two weeks.

The SMP contract has commenced mobilisation and site establishment and will commence structural steel erection of the first process plant steelwork in early June. The milling installation contract has been awarded with key mill deliveries arriving to site and work for the mill installation will commence in early June. The tailings dam construction is progressing well, with more than 50% of the phase 1A lining completed.









Figure 4: Primary crusher ROM wall and chamber (9 May 2025)









Figure 5: View of reclaim chamber (9 May 2025)









Figure 6: Power Station Generator base reinforcement and formwork ready for concrete pour (9 May 2025)









Figure 7: Fuel Storage Facility Ring beams poured (9 May 2025)









Figure 8: SAG Mill shells delivered to site (1 May 2025)

NEXT STEPS



Finalise the fully executed contract for mining and drill and blast.

Award the ore haulage contract.

Tender the laboratory and power station operation and maintenance contracts.

Commence mill installation works on site.

Commence process plant SMP installation works. Procure critical, operating and maintenance spares.

Robex Resources Inc.

Matthew Wilcox, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Alain William, Chief Financial Officer

+1 581 741-7421

Email: ...



