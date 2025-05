Inuvo To Present At Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation Expo On May 21

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading provider of artificial intelligence AdTech solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation EXPO25, to be held on May 21, 2025, at Convene, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY.

Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 21st at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

The Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation EXPO25 is a premier event bringing together a diverse group of innovative companies and institutional investors for a full day of presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities. The conference will feature approximately 50 technology companies that leverage AI in innovative and breakthrough ways. Participating companies will present their business strategies and innovations through three dedicated presentation tracks and demonstrate their products live in the“Ladenburg Expo format.”

For more information about the Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation EXPO25, visit:

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Inuvo's quarter-end financial close process and preparation of financial statements for the quarter that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Inuvo, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 as filed on February 27, 2025, and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo's business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

...