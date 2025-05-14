Himax And Vuzix To Showcase Integrated Industry-Ready AR Display Module At Display Week 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAINAN, Taiwan and ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VuzixCorporation (Nasdaq: VUZI), ("Vuzix"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced the joint debut of a next-generation AR optical module at Display Week 2025, one of the premier symposiums and exhibitions in the display industry and taking place May 11–16, 2025 in San Jose, California. The demonstration features Himax's latest ultra-luminous, miniature Dual-Edge Front-lit LCoS microdisplay seamlessly integrated with Vuzix' production-ready waveguides. Together, the technologies form a fully integrated module that delivers breakthrough brightness and power efficiency in an unparalleled compact design, enabling sleek, lightweight AR glasses for both enterprise and consumer applications. This co-design initiative, scheduled for commercial release at the end of 2025, focuses on optimizing optical performance to deliver industry-leading visual quality.

Himax's innovative and proprietary Dual-Edge Front-lit LCoS microdisplay sets a new industry benchmark with a volume of just 0.09 c.c., weighing less than 0.2 grams, yet capable of delivering 1 lumen of output and up to 350,000 nits of luminance, all while consuming no more than 250mW total power consumption. This ensures exceptional eye-level visibility across diverse lighting environments.

Vuzix' mass production waveguides elevate the optical experience with a slim 0.7 mm thickness, industry-leading lightweight, less than 5 grams, minimal discreet eye glow below 5%, and a 30-degree diagonal field of view (FOV). Fully customizable and integration-ready for next-generation AR devices, these waveguides support prescription lenses, offer both plastic-substrate and higher-refractive-index options, and are engineered for cost-effective large-scale deployment.

“This demonstration showcases a commercially viable integration of Himax's high-performance color LCoS microdisplay with Vuzix' advanced waveguides, an industry-leading solution engineered for scale,” said Paul Travers, CEO of Vuzix.“Our waveguides are optically superior, customizable, and production-ready. Together, we're helping accelerate the adoption of next-generation AR wearables.”

“We are proud to work alongside Vuzix to bring this industry-ready solution to market,” said Simon Fan-Chiang, Senior Director at Himax.“Our latest LCoS innovation redefines what's possible in size, brightness, and power efficiency paving the way for next generation AR devices. By pairing with Vuzix' world-class waveguides, we are enabling AR devices that are immersive, comfortable and truly wearable.”

Himax and Vuzix invite all interested parties to stop by at Booth #1711 at Display Week 2025 to experience the demo and learn more about this exciting joint solution.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company's display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company's industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,603 patents granted and 389 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31, 2025.

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.



