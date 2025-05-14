Sidharth Malhotra Expresses Deep Gratitude For The Nation’S Heroes

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'Param Sundari', is expressing his gratitude to the Indian armed forces.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a post expressing his gratitude to the men in uniform, who protect the nation.

He wrote,“Even when the noise fades, their vigilance remains. The Indian Armed Forces lead with grit, grace, and unbreakable resolve. With deepest respect and gratitude, always. Jai Hind”.

Notably, the actor essayed the role of Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra in the streaming film 'Shershaah' in which he shared screen with his wife, actress Kiara Advani.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, when it carried out precision strikes inside the territory of Pakistan, which is notorious for harbouring terrorism.

The strikes were carried out at 9 sites in Pakistan and targeted key terror infrastructures killing close to 100 terrorists.

In the following days, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated as the latter sent in surveillance drones, and also allegedly fired a Fatah missile in addition to the Chinese made PL-15. India's air-defence system consisting of the Russian S-400 engaged with the drones, missiles and other air-borne threats successfully neutralising all of them.

Pakistan's Mirage aircraft was also shot down by the Indian forces. Mirage aircrafts are made by the same French company Dassault Aviation, which makes French Rafale jets.

Currently, India has put up a tough stand after the recent skirmishes with Pakistan, and has declared that any future terror attacks sponsored by Pakistan will be an act of war.

Drone activity from Pakistan's side was again reported in border areas of India after the formal announcement of ceasefire. They were successfully intercepted by the Indian air-defense system. The condition on borders largely remains calm so far, as the temporary pause on the skirmish continues to be in effect. The Indus Water Treaty also is in abeyance posing a serious risk of drought in Pakistan.