Earning top honors in this category, Presage Global has reaffirmed its position as the premier authority in strategic risk solutions and security consulting, trusted by family offices, businesses, and financial institutions seeking elite-level protection and actionable intelligence.

Presage Global Named Top "Security Consulting & Risk Management" Firm at 2025 Family Wealth Report Awards.

"This award underscores our relentless commitment to enabling clients expect the unexpected in an increasingly complex risk landscape," said Edward V. Marshall, Founder and CEO of Presage Global. "We are honored that the industry recognized our innovative approach to intelligence-powered risk management and our dedication to providing peace of mind to the world's most discerning families and businesses."

The Family Wealth Report Awards, organized by ClearView Financial Media, are widely regarded as the benchmark for excellence in the family office and wealth management ecosystem. Winners are selected through a rigorous, independent judging process conducted by a panel of industry experts.

"In today's world, security and risk management are not luxuries, but rather necessities for high-net-worth families, family offices, and their advisors," added Tristan Flannery, Managing Partner at Presage Global. "This award reinforces our mission to ensure our clients remain resilient, informed, and ahead of threats through intelligence-led strategies."

The award comes at a time of significant growth for Presage Global, which has established itself as a trusted advisor in navigating complex challenges and mitigating risks.

About Presage Global

Presage Global delivers integrated risk management solutions across physical, digital, reputational, and geopolitical threat landscapes. With a mission to help clients expect the unexpected, Presage sets the benchmark for excellence in risk management and security advisory.

The firm's proprietary Ten Domains of Risk framework enables clients to identify, quantify, and manage risks with precision and discretion. Presage Global delivers elite intelligence through rigorous due diligence and vulnerability assessments that reveal blind spots, neutralize emerging threats, and enable confident decision-making.

From advanced executive protection to insider threat management to custom risk-readiness programs, discerning clients trust Presage Global to transcend conventional security and future-proof their legacies.

