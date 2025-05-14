Strolid Expands Executive Team To Accelerate Growth: Michael Donovan Named Vice President Of Marketing

"Michael believed in Strolid before most people knew what we were trying to build." - Strolid Founder & CEO Vin Micciche

As Strolid continues to redefine customer engagement for automotive dealerships and beyond, Donovan's appointment is a strategic response to increasing demand for high-touch BDC solutions and advanced conversational data analytics. Donovan will lead efforts to elevate brand visibility and drive market adoption for both business lines.

About Michael Donovan

Michael Donovan joins Strolid with nearly 20 years of digital marketing leadership in the automotive sector. As founder of OOMDO, Donovan built a high-impact agency specializing in Tier 3 automotive solutions, delivering innovative technology and measurable results for dealerships nationwide. He has also held senior roles at Dealerverse and Lia Auto Group, where he drove significant gains in digital engagement and lead conversion. Donovan is known for his multi-disciplinary approach, leveraging data-driven insights and creative storytelling to build brand equity and accelerate revenue growth.

Why Donovan Joined Strolid

Donovan cited Strolid's culture of innovation and its dual focus on people and technology as decisive factors. "The automotive industry is at a crossroads, and Strolid has uniquely positioned itself to lead," said Donovan. "My goal is to amplify our story, connect with dealerships meaningfully, and ensure our marketing strategies reflect the transformative impact of our BDC services and vCon technology. What excites me most is the opportunity to help dealerships unlock the full value of their customer conversations to sell more vehicles every month."

CEO Perspective

Strolid's Founder and CEO, Vin Micciche, commented: "I've known Michael Donovan since my days in retail. When we started, he believed in Strolid before most people knew what we were trying to build. He designed our first website for free when we were still figuring things out. That kind of friendship, loyalty, creativity, and belief is rare – and it's exactly what he brings to our team every day as VP of Marketing."

Next Steps and Vision

Donovan's priorities include launching targeted marketing campaigns, refining Strolid's brand narrative, and leveraging advanced analytics to demonstrate the impact of Strolid's solutions on dealership performance.

About Strolid

Strolid, founded in 2014, is a pioneering tech-enabled automotive service company that revolutionizes customer engagement through its innovative Customer Lifecycle Center and expertise in automotive BDC services. With over a decade of experience serving hundreds of dealerships, Strolid combines human-centric communication with cutting-edge AI technology, including the invention of the IETF vCon global standard for virtualized conversations. Strolid's comprehensive solution spans sales and service BDC, outbound engagement, and AI-driven insights, seamlessly integrating with existing CRM systems to boost dealership efficiency, improve customer experiences, and drive sales across multiple communication channels. As the trusted partner for transforming customer interactions, Strolid continues to set new industry standards, offering 24/7 personalized lead responses and leveraging its deep expertise in dealer operations to deliver unparalleled value to businesses and consumers in the automotive and other sectors.

