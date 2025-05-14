Vintage Investment Partners Deepens Its Commitment To European Venture Capital With The Appointment Of Leyla Holterud As Partner And The Opening Of An Office In London

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Vintage has been actively investing in Europe for over a decade, backing leading venture funds and private tech companies, while facilitating cross–border investment and corporate innovation through its Fund of Funds, Growth, and Secondary investment strategies. Establishing a presence in London marks a key milestone in Vintage's mission to invest in Europe's best funds and companies, and serve as a strategic bridge across multiple venture ecosystems. This move comes at a time of renewed energy and ambition among European founders, as breakout companies emerge across the continent. Vintage is proud to support this next wave of growth.

Leyla Holterud Joins Vintage as Partner

A seasoned Venture Capital and Growth Equity investor, Leyla Holterud joins Vintage after nearly a decade at StepStone Group, where she most recently served as Managing Director, Venture Capital & Growth Equity. There, she led global investments across fund commitments, co–investments, and secondaries, with a focus on the EMEA region. Her earlier roles included investment positions at Morgan Stanley on the Alternative Investment Partners' Private Equity team, and as an Equity Analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She began her career at Citi in London.

Based in London, Leyla will spearhead Vintage's European efforts, deepening relationships across the ecosystem, while continuing to identify, invest in, and support leading fund managers and private tech companies.

"I'm delighted to join Vintage Investment Partners, leading the European office, and further strengthening the connection between Europe's tech ecosystem and Vintage's outstanding global VC platform. After more than a decade investing in VC and Growth globally from London, I'm excited to double down on European tech and innovation -partnering with the market's best funds, entrepreneurs, and LPs to help power the next wave of growth. Vintage's global platform brings not just capital, but true partnership, connecting founders with insights, customers, and scale across markets," Leyla shared.

"Leyla brings an exceptional combination of global and regional investment expertise in venture capital and growth equity. She is the ideal leader to scale our European platform and the bridges we have been building between Europe and the rest of the world for well over a decade," said Asaf Horesh, Co–Managing Partner at Vintage.

"Leyla's track record as a disciplined, thoughtful investor has earned her deep respect across the venture capital and growth equity ecosystems. The opening of an office in London under her leadership, highlights Vintage's excitement regarding the opportunities in the region, and our plans to accelerate investments in European venture capital. In particular, we see significant opportunity to support CEOs, founders and fund managers through tailored secondary solutions, while also participating in direct investments into breakout companies at the growth stage, and also plan to further broaden our Value+ services we are offering to the market," added Abe Finkelstein, Co–Managing Partner at Vintage.

About Vintage Investment Partners

Founded in 2003, Vintage Investment Partners is a global venture capital platform managing more than $4.3 billion across Fund–of–Funds, Secondary, and Growth–Stage strategies in the U.S., Europe, Israel, and Canada. Vintage is invested in many of the world's leading venture funds and growth–stage tech startups and has exposure directly and indirectly to over 6,800 technology companies. Through Value+, its free–of–charge platform connecting venture–backed startups with corporations seeking innovation, Vintage has facilitated more than 300 pilots, purchase orders, and paid proof–of–concepts, generating over $200 million in revenue for startups.

Photo:

SOURCE Vintage Investment Partners