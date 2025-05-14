This Year's 22Nd Latinas & Power Symposium To Feature A Powerful Line-Up Of Speakers That Includes A Latina Billionaire Entrepreneur, A Latina Actress And Influential Latina Leaders

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year, the Symposium has expanded its mission to include serving as a fundraising platform for the organization's '. A portion of the proceeds from the day's events and activities will provide scholarships for participants who wish to join the program but face financial barriers.

With a theme of 'Beyond Limits, Resilience, Confidence and Inspiring Leadership' the Symposium will take place May 29th in Hartford at the Connecticut Convention Center and will be recorded for their YouTube channel.

Latinas & Power Corp. CEO, Marilyn Alverio stated, "The Symposium attracts an estimated 700 Latinas yearly from across Connecticut and surrounding states and during the past few years we've had attendees joining us from Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles. It is clear there is a need for these types of events where Latinas on a career track, entrepreneurs and our allies' benefit from a unique platform for networking and collaboration. Attendees can look forward to a day filled with inspiring speakers, engaging panels, five breakout sessions, and this year the vendor marketplace sold out weeks in advance, featuring 40+ vendors".

The annual and dynamic Latina Power Panel will tackle the critical issue of Latina underrepresentation across various sectors in the U.S. This engaging discussion will draw insights from the latest Lean In report, "The State of Latinas in Corporate America," and will feature:



Carolyn Aronson, who is of Puerto Rican descent and the Founder & CEO of ' It's A Ten" a global hair product brand.

Lisa Vidal, an American actor who has starred numerous films, Lifetime and BET drama series and founder of Hollywood based Latinas Acting Up.

Elizabeth Flores. VP of News @ NBC10-Telemundo62, Philadelphia-NBC Universal-Comcast. Daisy Auger Dominguez. Author, Public Speaker. Cross Sector Global leader.

Additional National speakers are:



Theresa Gonzales, CEO of Latinasb2b and the Latinas from The Block to The Boardroom Podcast. Ellie Nieves, President & CEO of Leadership Strategies for Women.

Local Leaders

Connecticut's own inspirational Latina Speakers include Yvette Melendez, President and Founder of YMR Consulting, Madeline Negron, Superintendent, New Haven Public Schools, Maly Rosado, Founder of Connecticut Latinas in Politics (CLIP) and Migdalia Cruz, Lead Volunteer - State and National, AARP. Joining them is Larisa Kottke, CEO Leadership Greater Hartford and Tanu Rishi, Financial Literacy Educator and Founder of FiWe (Financial Wellness).

The Latinas in Leadership Institute is a dynamic virtual platform that provides a comprehensive six-month certificate program aimed at developing leadership and advocacy skills. Beginning with a three-day retreat to build community, participants engage in facilitator-led coursework, assess their individual strengths, and learn from subject matter experts on social justice issues affecting the Latino community. Throughout the program, participants explore their personal leadership and communication styles, as well as their inclusive leadership approaches. This holistic training provides tools and resources that enable them to become more effective leaders and managers, positioning them for future growth opportunities.

The Institute's program provides an enriching 12-week series of sessions focused on cultivating a growth mindset, embracing authenticity, enhancing leadership influence, and fostering civic engagement. Throughout the program, participants will benefit from expert speakers covering essential topics such as negotiation skills and personal branding on LinkedIn. The program concludes with a comprehensive three-month capstone research project, exploring critical areas like financial literacy and wealth management, educational disparities, and health equity.

The highly successful LiLi program is currently in its 4th cohort, to date 58 Latinas from all career levels have participated. For more details and to apply, please visit the link below:

As we have since our first Symposium in 2004, we are inviting 100 high school students from under-resourced schools. This year, the students will be joining us from Wallingford, New Britain, Waterbury and New Haven.

A special thank you goes out to our title sponsor, Liberty Bank and our presenting sponsors: AARP, It's A 10, Travelers and CT Public Television.

About Latinas & Power and its programs

Latinas & Power was Founded in 2004 as a network of like-minded Latinas searching a place where they could connect from a cultural and background perspective. The first Latinas & Power Symposium held that same year, became an annual event. For the past 22 years, the event has made a significant impact on thousands of Latina professionals nationwide by emphasizing skills development, success strategies, entrepreneurship, and personal growth. The organization achieves its mission through four core programs



The Latina Leadership Institute - A comprehensive program designed to cultivate leadership skills among Latina professionals.

The Annual Symposium - A flagship event that brings together Latina leaders and aspiring professionals for networking, learning, and empowerment.

La Mesa Latina - An online community that connects Latinas across the country to discuss relevant topics, share insights on products and services, identify job opportunities, and provide small business owners with a platform to promote their offerings through La Marqueta, a virtual marketplace. Latina & Power Webinars - Engaging online sessions focused on leveraging social media for professional growth and business success.

Through these initiatives, the Latinas & Power Symposium continues to foster a supportive environment that elevates the Latina experience and inspires them to continue thriving in their careers and communities.

SOURCE Latinas & Power Corp