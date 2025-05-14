TARA Media And Triton Digital Partner To Enhance Programmatic Audio Advertising

Adding Programmatic Audio to TARA Media Buying Platform Optimizes Advertisers' Access to Streaming Audio Inventory

CHICAGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As advertisers seek to capitalize on the growth of streaming audio, TARA Media , a full service, data-driven marketing agency, is excited to announce its integration with Triton Digital , the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. The partnership expands programmatic audio advertising for marketers and advertisers within the TARA Media Buying Platform enhancing strategic omnichannel capabilities.

"Triton Digital is an audio media market leader and we are proud to offer TARA Media's brand and agency clients unique access to Triton's programmatic audio inventory alongside other programmatic media channels while maintain household level-targeting within the platform," said Jeffrey Kaplan, CEO of TARA Media. "This helps streamline media buying for advertisers eliminating the need to go multiple suppliers for each media channel."

TARA Media's robust Media Buying Platform maximizes advertiser transparency, precision and performance across multiple channels-including CTV, OTT, Online Video, Display, and Native advertising-with advanced targeting and data-driven insights.

"The power of audio in today's media market is only growing as advertisers want network-level access to the leading audio inventory," said Rebecca Dalby, VP of Demand at Triton Digital. "We are excited to enable TARA Media to connect its brand and agency clients with direct access to high-quality, brand-safe audio inventory as a part of their omnichannel media buying platform."

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit .

About TARA Media

TARA Media Strategies is a full-service marketing agency that taps into a unique combination of technology, data and media expertise to design and execute outcome-driven digital media campaigns for agencies, brands and nonprofits. Helping navigate today's complex marketing ecosystem, TARA Media's digital ad programs fuel growth through creative campaigns built on comprehensive audience data and executed through a proprietary all-in-one media buying platform that offers unrivaled affordability, speed and transparency. Founded in 2017, TARA Media is a business-unit of holding company TARA Group. For more information, visit .

