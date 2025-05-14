Tres Picosos Brings Bold, Authentic Burritos To Safeway's Colorado Stores

Company Grows Retail Grocery Channel with Four Burrito Flavors

DENVER, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Picosos , creator of authentic, flavorful Mexican burritos, is now available in Safeway stores across Colorado, marking the company's first retail grocery store availability.

More than 120 Safeway stores in the Rocky Mountain division now carry four of Tres Picosos' mouth-watering flavors: Bacon Breakfast , Sausage Breakfast , Fajita Chicken and Pork Carnitas .

Tres Picosos burritos offer Mexican food lovers a convenient and nutritious option - perfect for a quick meal at home or on the go. The products are available in Safeway's frozen meat section.

Jane Hartgrove , la jefa (Spanish for "the boss") at Tres Picosos, says Safeway is the perfect partner because both companies prioritize fresh, delicious food.

"Now our burritos are available to even more people," Hartgrove noted. "Safeway is an excellent retailer with a tremendous presence in the West and a strong family of brands, making them the ideal retailer for our burritos."

True to its name, a Spanish play on "three spicy ones," Tres Picosos gourmet-style burritos deliver a bold, balanced spice in every bite. Each individually wrapped burrito is packed with quality ingredients, featuring more filling and less tortilla for maximum satisfaction.

Thanks to its distribution with Safeway, Hartgrove said burrito lovers can enjoy the company's flavorful burritos and feel good about their choices.

"Tres Picosos burritos are a healthier on-the-go option rather than processed fast food," she said.

Can't make it to Safeway? Tres Picosos burritos also are available through Instacart , allowing fans to stock up their freezer or quickly satisfy a craving without leaving home.

To obtain a sample of Tres Picosos burritos for your retail grocery channel ask your distributor, or stop in Safeway to try one today.

About Tres Picosos

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Tres Picosos - translated as three hotties, or spicy peppers - has produced authentic Mexican burritos for the convenience and foodservice channels since 2005. Tres Picosos burritos have more filling and less tortilla than other offerings. Uncompromising on quality ingredients and committed to bringing affordable, gourmet-level burritos to U.S. retailers, Tres Picosos makes branded and private-label burritos plus an entire Mexican foodservice platform through its Naughty Chile Taqueria brand. Tres Picosos is a woman-owned business (WBENC) with nationwide distribution through Dot Foods, Inc. To learn more, visit: .

SOURCE Tres Picosos

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED