TIFIN Introduces AXIS: A New Productivity Platform Of AI Agents For Asset And Wealth Enterprises

BOULDER, Colo., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , a leader in AI for financial services, has announced the launch of TIFIN AXIS, a platform of AI agents designed to revolutionize middle office operations in financial services. Built on TIFIN's proven financial AI capabilities and Palantir's robust data infrastructure, TIFIN AXIS is designing a collection of AI agents for the numerous middle office processes that are common among wealth enterprises and among asset managers.

The middle office often struggles with costly, error-prone manual workflows, disconnected systems, and navigating legacy tech stacks. In addition, turnover rates in this group remain high alongside elevated training costs. Through its deep domain expertise across wealth and asset management, and its leadership in finance specific AI, TIFIN has launched this project to address these challenges directly. With a collection of AI agents beneath a central orchestrator, this new approach helps reduce risks, increase efficiency and remove bottlenecks that drive growth.

The platform's architecture includes:



AI Agent Orchestrator: Multi-agent systems that automate tasks and streamline workflows, driving measurable improvements in operational efficiency.

Human-in-the-Loop Collaboration: AI-powered co-pilot for advisors and other user personas, streamlining workflows across business workflows such as prospecting, conversion, onboarding, and client servicing.

Fine-Tuned Models: Purpose-tuned models for financial services to handle complex, multi-turn interactions with actionability in low-latency environments. Seamless Legacy Tech Integration: Designed to navigate and optimize legacy systems for streamlined operations with computer use models.

TIFIN AXIS has launched with early midsize RIA clients to redesign key operational functions, including account client service, account opening, trading and reporting.

"Frontier firms in financial services are using AI for growth and to enhance productivity. Together, we will see a seismic shift in the delivery of advice and products to investors. TIFIN has built AI powered experiences and intelligence for growth, and is now adding AI powered agents to boost productivity and accelerate this shift. We aim to be the premier AI partner for financial services firms embracing this transition to an AI enabled way of doing business," says Vinay Nair, Founder and CEO of TIFIN.

"The middle office has long been a bottleneck in financial services, burdened by manual processes and legacy systems. TIFIN AXIS introduces AI solutions that not only streamline and automate these operations but also enable firms to adapt swiftly to market changes, enhancing overall productivity," said Andy Brown, TIFIN AXIS advisor, former Group CTO at UBS and CEO of Sand Hill East.

About TIFIN AXIS

TIFIN AXIS is a productivity platform to redesign middle office operations in financial services. Built on TIFIN's advanced financial AI, TIFIN AXIS is a collection of AI agents that enhances efficiency, reduces risk and removes bottlenecks limiting growth.

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN) is a platform of products and companies that apply AI for financial services, with a focus on wealth management, asset management and insurance. TIFIN's companies include TIFIN Magnifi , TIFIN @Work , TIFIN Sage , TIFIN AG , TIFIN AM , TIFIN Wealth , Helix , and Give . TIFIN is backed by leading investors including J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton and SEI, among others.

