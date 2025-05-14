Mary's Gone Crackers Debuts Exclusive 18 Oz. Original Flavor At Sam's Club

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known for its commitment to better-for-you ingredients and eco-conscious sourcing, Mary's Gone Crackers has seen significant momentum in the club channel over the past year. The launch of its 18 oz. Super Seed Everything crackers in Costco at the end of 2024 exceeded expectations, gaining a strong national following for its crunchy texture, nutrient-dense ingredients and bold, savory flavor. Building on that success, the company is now offering its first-ever 18 oz. Original flavor - a versatile snacking and charcuterie board option that has never been produced in this larger format until now.

"This is a major milestone for our brand," explained Michael Finete, CEO at Mary's Gone Crackers. "We've seen tremendous performance with our 18 oz. Super Seed Everything crackers at Costco, and we're excited to build on that momentum with a product that our loyal fans have loved from the beginning. Launching this test with Sam's Club gives us the opportunity to reach Sam's members and introduce new consumers to Mary's Gone Crackers, the sustainable and nutritious cracker brand they've been looking for."

The Original flavor - crafted with a blend of organic brown rice, organic quinoa and organic seeds - delivers a satisfying crunch that pairs perfectly with cheeses, dips or eaten straight out of the box. The 18 oz. club-size packaging offers more value for families, entertainers and snackers who crave a wholesome and delicious organic and gluten-free alternative to conventional crackers.

"We've heard loud and clear from consumers who love the Original flavor and want to see it in more places - and in a larger format," continued Finete. "This Sam's Club test is our way of responding to that demand, and we're excited to have Sam's members become a part of the Mary's Gone Crackers family and help drive our continued success as we strive to expand while doing things the right way, always."

The company is encouraging fans to visit participating Sam's Club locations and stock up during the trial window to show their support. Strong performance during the test will be the key to unlocking wider availability across Sam's Club locations nationwide.

