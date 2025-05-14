Buy Online, Avoid People? Godaddy Survey Uncovers New Gen Z & Millennial Shopping Habits

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In the latest GoDaddy Consumer Pulse* survey of 1,500 U.S. consumers, half of Gen Z (54%) and Millennials (50%) polled in March prefer shopping methods that allow them to avoid other people, like Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store, self-checkout or online shopping, over shopping methods that let them interact with others. Fewer than 1 in 3 (29%) Gen X and Boomers feel the same way.

Younger consumers' priorities appear to starkly contrast with older generations. The new data shows night-and-day differences in the ways these younger generations shop.



Bots over humans: 15% of Gen Z and 10% of Millennials prefer talking to a chatbot over a human customer service representative, compared to 3% of Gen X and Boomers.



Curbside pickup or bust: The majority of Gen Z (86%) and Millennials (76%) purchase items online for in-store or curbside pickup at least once per month, with 1 in 4 Gen Z (23%) and Millennials (27%) doing so weekly. This is in contrast to half of Gen X and Boomers (51%) who never purchase items online to pick up at or in the store.



Budgetless shopping: About 4 in 10 Gen Z (39%) and Millennials (43%) have used Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) to purchase items they couldn't afford, compared to 22% of Gen X and Boomers. Only 16% of consumers have never used BNPL.



Working hard or hardly working? Gen Z and Millennials shopping habits know no time bounds, particularly during the workday. Half of Gen Z (54%) and Millennials (50%) report they shop online while at work, compared to only 18% of Gen X and Boomers.



Digital wallets > credit cards: 54% of Gen Z and 41% of Millennials have skipped completing a purchase due to a business not accepting digital wallets, such as Apple Pay or Google Pay, compared to Gen X or Boomers (17%). 1 in 10 (10%) Gen Z only use their phone to pay for items when shopping in-person, with 5% of Gen Z reporting they don't even carry a physical wallet anymore. In contrast, more than 1 in 4 (27%) Gen X and Boomers have never used digital wallets.

Big or little lies? Around 1 in 4 Gen Z (27%) and Millennials (25%) said they have lied to be able to return an item they purchased, compared to 11% of Gen X and Boomers.

"Gen Z and Millennials want to shop online from their phones and be left alone, which makes providing an automated, personalized, yet hands-off experience for consumers all the more vital," said Alex Avramenko, head of commerce growth at GoDaddy. "Is your online store truly mobile-friendly? Is it easy to find options for digital wallet payments or in-store pickup? These aren't just trends. Consumers have consistently shown their desire for simple, convenient ways to shop and pay will make or break a sale, and small businesses need to adopt this new vision of what doing business looks like."

The different generations do agree on some things.



POS devices could be more user-friendly: More than half (51%) of consumers have felt anxious when paying for items in-person because of the point-of-sale (POS) device at the checkout, most commonly because they weren't sure how to use the device. This was felt more strongly by younger consumers, with 66% of Gen Z and 58% of Millennials and 44% of Gen X and Boomers feeling anxious at checkouts.



The physical wallet still reigns in retail: When shopping in-person, most consumers (59%) report carrying a physical wallet and exclusively paying with physical credit cards. However, 41% of consumers at least occasionally use their phone to pay for goods in-person.



Death of the laptop: More than half (56%) of consumers choose to use their phone when making larger online purchases of $150 or more, whereas only 36% would use their laptop, and just 8% prefer a tablet. Younger consumers are slightly more likely to prefer shop on their phones, with 70% of Gen Z and 63% of Millennials preferring to pay via a smartphone, vs. 49% of Gen X and Boomers.

Parking is not a dealbreaker: Most consumers (61%) said a lack of easy parking nearby does not factor into whether they will shop at a store. Although some people care about parking a lot. 4 in 10 shoppers (39%) report that they will not shop at that store that doesn't have easy parking nearby.

The data is clear-to capture consumer sales, small businesses need to sell online. This means businesses with a brick-and-mortar store need to sell both online and in-person.

