Michelin | Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Of The Number Of Shares Making Up The Company’S Capital
|Date
|Number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|
2025/04/30
|
705,748,646
|
Number of theoretical voting rights: 1,023,488,204
Number of voting rights: 1,023,487,377*
* Considering 827 treasury shares
|
