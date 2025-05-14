Pharmather Unveils Ketavault™: A First-Of-Its-Kind Portal To Accelerate Ketamine Research And Commercialization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KetaVaultTM to Provide Partners Unprecedented Access to PharmaTher's Extensive Regulatory, Manufacturing, and Clinical Ketamine Data, Aiming to Expedite New Therapies and Market Entry

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the“Company” or“PharmaTher”) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research and commercialization of ketamine for unmet medical needs, today announced the launch of KetaVaultTM . This innovative, world-first portal offers pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic and clinical researchers, and government agencies to partner with PharmaTher for direct access to its comprehensive proprietary data on ketamine. KetaVaultTM is strategically designed to streamline and accelerate clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and commercialization initiatives for ketamine-based therapies.

The launch of KetaVaultTM is strategically timed with the Company's anticipated FDA approval for its ketamine product, which has an approval goal date of June 4, 2025. This dual milestone underscores PharmaTher's commitment to leading innovation in the ketamine space. KetaVaultTM is positioned to be a pivotal catalyst, empowering partners to leverage PharmaTher's deep expertise and data to unlock new therapeutic avenues for ketamine in areas of high unmet medical need and for emergency use applications, potentially revolutionizing treatment paradigms.

Fabio Chianelli, Chairman and CEO of PharmaTher, commented:

"PharmaTher is committed to revolutionizing patient care through ketamine. With KetaVaultTM, PharmaTher isn't just sharing data; we're igniting a new era of collaborative ketamine innovation. This platform is a bold step toward unlocking the full potential of ketamine, empowering our partners with unprecedented access to our years of dedicated work, rich proprietary insights, and collectively accelerating the journey towards novel treatments for patients in critical need. As we near our FDA approval goal date for ketamine, KetaVaultTM will serve as a critical tool to expand ketamine's therapeutic reach and solidify PharmaTher's leadership in the market for ketamine, creating significant value for our partners and shareholders.”

KetaVaultTM: A Gateway to Expedited Ketamine Development

Accessible at KetaVault.com , KetaVaultTM provides partners with a significant competitive advantage by offering insights derived from years of dedicated research. This can directly support:



Expedited Regulatory Pathways: Leverage existing data to potentially streamline investigational new drug applications and emergency use authorizations.

De-risked Clinical Development: Inform trial design, safety and efficacy data, and identify promising indications based on robust existing research. Enhanced Commercial Strategy: Gain insights into manufacturing, control, and product development for market readiness.



Key Proprietary Information Available in KetaVaultTM Includes:



Regulatory Filings: Investigational New Drug (IND) Applications.

Comprehensive Drug Information: Investigator's Brochures.

Manufacturing Insights: Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (CMC) data.

Clinical Research & Data: In-depth clinical study protocols and research data for indications including Parkinson's disease.

Orphan Drug Designations: Access to information supporting FDA Orphan Drug Approvals for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Rett Syndrome, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Status Epilepticus, and ischemia/reperfusion injury during solid organ transplantation. Novel Delivery Systems: Product development programs and regulatory filings for PharmaTher's ketamine microneedle patch and subcutaneous wearable pump.



Beyond Data: Comprehensive Partnership Support

In addition to data access, PharmaTher offers to support partners' clinical and commercialization initiatives with a reliable supply of ketamine, manufactured in the USA under the FDA's stringent cGMP guidelines. This integrated offering positions PharmaTher as an end-to-end partner in the rapidly growing ketamine market.

KetaVaultTM underscores PharmaTher's leadership in the ketamine space, fostering high-value partnerships that could drive revenue growth and expand market opportunities. With FDA approval on the horizon and a robust portfolio of intellectual property, PharmaTher is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for innovative mental health, neurological, and pain management therapies.

PharmaTher is poised to significantly impact patient lives by expanding access to ketamine globally. KetaVaultTM is a cornerstone of this strategy, fostering the innovation and collaboration necessary to realize the immense therapeutic potential of ketamine.

For partnering opportunities, visit .

About PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is focused on the research and commercialization of KETARXTM (Ketamine) to fill the unmet medical needs for surgery, pain, mental health, neurological, and medical countermeasures indications. Learn more at .

For more information about PharmaTher, please contact:

Fabio Chianelli

Chief Executive Officer

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

Tel: 1-888-846-3171

Email: ...

Website:

