Flexiheat UK And Digitaleer Join Forces To Improve Flexiheats Visibility Online

FlexiHeat UK , a leading provider of high-efficiency heating solutions, is happy to announce its recent partnership with Digitaleer, a top-rated web design, SEO, and PPC management services company. The goal of the partnership is to improve FlexiHeat UK's visibility online.

Catering to residential, commercial, and industrial clients, FlexiHeat UK offers a comprehensive product range that includes boilers, water heaters, and warm air heaters in gas, electric, or oil. The company's decision to partner with Digitaleer will spotlight this extensive selection of products and better showcase their range of applications, such as cost-effective heating for warehouses, outdoor events, marquee heating, and domestic use across homes in the UK. This strategic collaboration will enhance FlexiHeat UK's online exposure and offer higher customer engagement and website traffic, resulting in an increase in sales.



“We are a team of online marketing professionals. We understand the search engine ecosystem. Our unique approach to SEO and digital marketing provides us with the capability to take a site to the top of major search engines while increasing a brand's reputation at the same time. We are excited to work with FlexiHeat UK to boost their digital presence,” said a spokesperson for Digitaleer SEO & Web Design .



FlexiHeat UK provides a full range of destratification fans, gas and oil boilers, commercial water heating products, and buffer tanks and vessels to offer a full heating solution for commercial and industrial applications. The company prides itself on delivering premier quality, eco-friendly, and dependable products that are efficient for years to come.



Some of FlexiHeat UK's leading heating solutions include:



Universal Oil / Waste Oil Drip Heaters : The Flexiheat“Kroll” range of manual-fired waste oil heaters produces clean heat with the use of cheap or even free fuel that simultaneously provides high efficiency. These heaters are equipped with safety devices that prevent overheating and oil spillages, are manually fired, and the heater models within this range are equipped with an integral fuel tank which can easily be removed for cleaning purposes.



Electric Heaters : Designed for workshops, nurseries, shops, exhibition rooms, warehouses, site huts, or elsewhere on building sites, the ducted electric heaters at FlexiHeat UK can be ducted to direct the warm air produced to the required areas. They provide comfortable heat in spring and autumn or if there is a sudden onset of cold weather while not producing exhaust fumes, vapours, odours, or bare flames.



Condensing Oil Boiler : FlexiHeat UK's condensing oil boiler exploits the fuel's full potential, resulting in a significant reduction of oil heating fuel consumption and thus fuel bills and emissions to the environment. With robust and quality construction and high reliability, these boilers offer significant advantages over conventional oil boilers.

FlexiHeat UK encourages home and business owners seeking flexible heating and dehumidification solutions to browse its catalogue of high-quality products via its website today.



About Digitaleer



With over 15 years of digital marketing and SEO professional experience, Digitaleer has become renowned for its award-winning website design, website development, site audits, search engine optimization (SEO), and PPC management services, which generate more leads, customers, and sales.



About FlexiHeat UK



Formed in 1992 and formerly known as Kroll UK, FlexiHeat UK is now renowned as one of the market leaders of warm air heating systems, boilers, and dehumidifiers throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. With comprehensive heating solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial clients, FlexiHeat UK offers an extensive selection of high-quality products at competitive prices.



To learn more about FlexiHeat UK and its recent partnership with Digitaleer, a top-rated web design, SEO, and PPC management services company, please visit the website at .



CONTACT: FlexiHeat UK Unit 49 Azura Close, Woolsbridge Industrial Estate Three Legged Cross Dorset BH21 6SZ United Kingdom 01202 822221