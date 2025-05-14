IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Miningnewswire Podcast Featuring Brad Kitchen, President And Director Of Esgold Corp.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Brad Kitchen, President and Director of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) , a fully permitted, pre-production resource company on a clear path to near-term gold and silver production.

To begin the interview, Kitchen outlined ESGold's unique approach-prioritizing near-term production from historic tailings to fund future exploration and long-term growth.

“We're different from every other junior resource company in that we are looking for gold and silver, but we're actually going to be in production first and then follow up with our exploration,” Kitchen said.“We're in a very unique situation in that we're fully permitted... We're actually taking the revenue from tailings. Montauban was a mine for 80 years. There's roughly $100 million worth of tailings sitting on the ground that needs to be reprocessed.”

Kitchen noted that while production is still ramping up, ESGold's return to Montauban is already having an impact on the local community.

“Not that we even started in production yet, but there's that small little element that we've already brought to the community that we want to continue,” he added.“We're not generating a ton of jobs-it'll be about 20 to 30-but they're good, solid jobs, and the numbers will likely increase as we do more exploration and potentially do some mining on the site.”

Kitchen next detailed his goals for the company.

“We have three key components. One is to get into production; two is to explore and develop a model of the resource; and three is to make sure everybody knows about it,” Kitchen said.“We've developed an extremely good operations plan. We've mirrored that with our marketing plan, so people will be aware of what we're doing. This isn't rocket science. It's taking an existing product and extracting so much value-especially in today's market.”

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

