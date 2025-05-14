ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP. TO HOLD FISCAL 2025 THIRD QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ON FRIDAY, MAY 16

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALNUT, CA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended March 31, 2025 after the market closes today.

Armlogi's management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am Pacific Time (11:00 am Eastern Time) on Friday, May 16, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an overview of the Company's operations. Armlogi's management team will lead the conference call and answer investor questions.

Investors may submit written questions by Thursday, May 15 via e-mail to: ... .

To access the call by phone, please dial 1-800-274-8461 (international callers, please dial 1-203-518-9814) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Refer to conference ID: ARMLOGI. **NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY

A live audio conference call webcast will be available online at .

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

