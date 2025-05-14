Oxycon Returns: The Flagship Web Scraping Conference Opens 2025 Registration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Leading web intelligence collection platform Oxylab announces registration start for the year's main event. OxyCon 202 , the annual free conference uniting industry experts from all over the world, is set for October 1.

After last year's success, topped by the introduction of OxyCopilo , the first ever AI copilot for scraping, organizers Oxylabs are hoping for an even bigger event. "We are encouraged by the many positive messages we've received from last year's attendees about the event's engaging presentations and organization. They only make our ambition for the next OxyCon grow and fuel the preparations," said Julius Černiauskas, CEO at Oxylabs.

OxyCon invites industry leaders, journalists, legal experts, and scraping enthusiasts to discuss the present and future of large-scale public web data collection and its role in today's business.

Each year, the conference addresses various topics from technical specifics to big-picture market outlooks. Its speakers give practical advice and insightful analyses into the potential directions of web scraping and related industries. Last year's hit presentation were as diverse as mimicking natural mouse movements with algorithms, legal compliance in the age of AI, and a human-centric approach to web scraping.

While the speakers and topics of the upcoming conference will be confirmed at a later date, fans of OxyCon can be sure of one thing. Keeping in the spirit of community building, OxyCon remains free for everyone to join online.

Černiauskas noted, "A lot is going on, from developments in Artificial Intelligence to changing regulations around web data gathering. In this vibrant industry, the role of OxyCon is to provide everyone with the opportunity to stay in the loop, learn from each other, and build the future of ethical web scraping together."

Follow THIS LIN to secure your free spot to attend OxyCon 2025 online. Stay tuned for updates and mark October 1 as the date for informative sessions and engaging discussions between the top minds in public web data gathering.

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence platform and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilise the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. Oxylabs was named Europe's fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times FT 1000 list for several consecutive years. For more information, please visit:

Media Contacts

Vytautas Kirjazovas

Oxylabs.io

Tel: +370 655 34419

Email: ...