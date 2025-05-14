Hydrogen Gas Sensor Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Government Policies Target Lower Emissions With Increased Hydrogen Use

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Gas Sensor Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen gas sensor market is projected to grow significantly, reaching a valuation of $661.642 million by 2030 from $493.649 million in 2025, driven by a CAGR of 6.03%.

This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of hydrogen as a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels, which necessitates advanced sensor technologies for safe and efficient storage, handling, and usage across various industries.

Market Trends:

The industry's adoption of innovative materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) is revolutionizing power electronics. These materials are noted for their superior performance compared to conventional silicon-based products.

Recent advancements in wide bandgap power semiconductors have improved commercial viability due to better material quality, enhanced device design, and streamlined manufacturing processes. Collaborative efforts have fostered advancements in SiC and GaN substrates, crystal growth techniques, and device fabrication, reducing production costs and increasing device yields.

Environmental concerns are also major growth drivers, with carbon dioxide emissions from industrial and combustion processes forecasted to increase. Governments are advocating for hydrogen as a cleaner energy source to combat rising CO2 levels. The commercial application of hydrogen is anticipated to expedite market growth, as sensors are vital for monitoring hydrogen in production, storage, and distribution phases.

Regions such as Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to see rapid growth due to stringent carbon emission regulations and ambitious hydrogen strategies, particularly in countries like France and Germany aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. These regions' significant hydrogen production capacity and move towards cleaner energy sources are boosting the market for hydrogen sensors.

Prominent market players include Nissha FIS, Inc., Membrapor, Figaro Engineering Inc., Aeroqual, Makel Engineering, Inc., Nexceris, Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., and Honeywell International Inc.

