Naqi Logix And Kinova Robotics Partner To Advance Neural-Controlled Robotics

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Naqi Logix Inc., a neurotechnology company redefining human-machine interaction through its non-invasive neural interface platform, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Kinova Robotics, a leading manufacturer of advanced robotic arms, to collaborate on integrating Naqi's neural control technology with Kinova's renowned Jaco robotic arm system.

The partnership aims to demonstrate how Naqi's earbud-based neural interface can offer hands-free, brain-based control over assistive robotics. This has the potential to dramatically improve accessibility and expand human capabilities in real-world environments.

“This collaboration represents a critical step toward realizing a more natural and intuitive form of robotic control,” said Mark Godsy, CEO at Naqi Logix.“Kinova is an industry leader in human-centric robotics, and we're thrilled to be working together to validate how our neural earbud technology can enable seamless interaction with machines without surgery or external hardware.”

The joint effort will focus on integrating Naqi's neural platform into Kinova's Jaco robotic arm systems, assessing the efficacy, responsiveness, and real-world usability of neural-based control. As outlined in the LOI, the teams will work together on technical integration, demonstrations, and user testing - evaluating performance against traditional input methods such as joysticks.

“At Kinova, we're always exploring technologies that can make robotics more accessible, responsive, and empowering,” said Nathaniel Swenson, Product Manager, Assistive Technologies at Kinova Robotics.“Naqi's non-invasive approach to neural control will make Jaco more accessible than ever before, particularly for users with progressive conditions that make other control solutions inaccessible. We look forward to exploring what we can achieve together.”

Both companies agree to jointly coordinate on public communications, demonstrations, and promotional activities related to the collaboration. This move reflects a strong mutual commitment to innovation and partnership in advancing the future of neuro-enabled robotics.

Watch this space - more updates will follow as the integration progresses.

