EXPERIENCE THE FUTURE OF HOME AT YOUR FINGERTIPS AND UNLOCK SMART LIVING WITH LG THINQ

Enjoy the unparalleled control and convenience of LG's ThinQ technology, seamlessly connecting your home for a truly intelligent lifestyle. Dubai, May, 2025 – By harnessing the power of the Internet of Things (IoT), LG Electronics (LG) is transforming modern living with its innovative ThinQ technology, a comprehensive suite of smart solutions designed to seamlessly integrate and manage your home environment. Connecting LG appliances and other smart home devices, owners are empowered with unprecedented control and convenience, all accessible through the intuitive LG ThinQ app.





Imagine a home that anticipates your needs, adapting to your lifestyle with effortless ease. That's not just a vision; rather thanks to ThinQ, it becomes a reality, with the app's intuitive dashboard allowing for remote monitoring and control of a wide range of LG ThinQ-enabled appliances, transforming everyday tasks and enhancing the overall living experience. Refrigeration Reimagined: When it comes to food storage, ThinQ can remotely monitor the temperature of the LG InstaView Door-in-Door Knock Knock refrigerator, ensuring groceries stay fresh. By setting custom modes for optimal preservation, owners will receive alerts if, for instance, the door is left open, while also being able to remotely activate the Express Freeze function to quickly chill items. Laundry, Simplified: Take control of laundry from anywhere with LG ThinQ-enabled washing machines and dryers. Start or pause cycles remotely, receive notifications when a load is complete, and download specialized wash cycles tailored to specific fabric types. The ThinQ app also provides smart diagnostics, helping troubleshoot potential issues and maintain optimal performance. Air Care, Personalized: With ThinQ-enabled air conditioners and purifiers, LG customers can create the perfect indoor climate by adjusting the temperature, setting schedules to optimize energy consumption, and monitoring air quality in real-time from the comfort of the couch with the simple tap of a smartphone touchscreen. The app, too, provides filter replacement reminders, ensuring air remains clean and healthy. Effortless Cleaning: Control the LG ThinQ-enabled robotic vacuum cleaner from anywhere, scheduling cleaning sessions and monitoring its progress, while setting virtual boundaries to prevent it from entering certain areas; and receive notifications when cleaning is complete. Entertainment, Elevated: Seamlessly integrate LG ThinQ-enabled TVs and audio devices into a smart home ecosystem, where its possible to control volume, change channels, and access streaming services all from the ThinQ app, as well as to receive personalized content recommendations based on viewing habits. LG ThinQ is more than just connected appliances; it's a connected lifestyle, putting LG customers in command of a truly intelligent home. By offering personalized experiences, proactive maintenance alerts, and unparalleled control, LG ThinQ empowers users to simplify their lives, enhance their comfort, and enjoy a more efficient and enjoyable home environment. About LG Electronics, Inc. LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over.