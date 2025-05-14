403
SW Network And Flipkart Unveil India's First Mall Floor Doodle Activation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 14, 2025: In a standout campaign, Flipkart joined hands with SW Network, an integrated advertising agency, to create an experiential activation to bring to life Motorola Edge 60 phone's built-in stylus through a live doodle created at one of the country's busiest malls - Nexus Select Citywalk in Saket, New Delhi.
The mall's courtyard was utilised as a massive live canvas where artists used a giant stylus installation to create real-time doodles, showcasing the stylus beyond the screen. As shoppers passed through the mall, the live art drew attention: people stopped to watch, clicked photos, made videos, and shared their reactions online. This helped the campaign grow beyond the physical space and created visibility across digital platforms. The campaign continued beyond the mall with a newspaper jacket that invited people to try the stylus themselves, extending the conversation across media.
Raghav Bagai, Co-founder, SW Network commenting on the campaign said, "We believe creative ideas should solve real business needs. In this case, highlighting the stylus, quite literally, made the brand stand out and got people to sit up and take notice of an otherwise cluttered category. Mission accomplished.”
Shubham Chawla. Director - Youthbeat, SW Network, said,“What looked like a simple doodle on the floor was actually the result of 12 hours of relentless effort and planning. But that's the thing with good ideas, they often appear effortless, but making them real takes a whole lot of hard work behind the scenes.”
With brands constantly chasing newer ways to stand out, this was one of those rare moments where the idea, the timing and the platform all lined up. And Flipkart and SW Network made sure it did not go unnoticed.
About SW Network:
SW Network is an integrated advertising agency built to deliver impact-driven, full-funnel marketing solutions. With specialized verticals across creative, production, performance marketing, and influencer networks, the agency ensures brands experience cohesive, insight-led, and value-first campaigns.
Headquartered in Delhi with offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru, SW Network partners with ambitious brands to create work that resonates with audiences, delivers measurable business outcomes, and shapes meaningful conversations.
