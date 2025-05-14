403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Thanks Saudi Leaders For Hosting Gulf-US Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday addressed messages to the top Saudi leaders for hosting the Gulf-US Summit, an event that has affirmed the Kingdom's pivotal role at the regional and international levels.
In his message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal marked his departure from the Kingdom after participating in the summit by expressing heartfelt sentiments of gratitude to the Monarch for the warm hospitality that depicted the cordial and brotherly relations, the historic and deep-rooted bonds between "our two countries and brotherly peoples."
The holding of the Gulf-US Summit, complementary to the previous same-level summits, with attendance of the US President Donald Trump, has empowered the Kingdom's pivotal role at the regional and international levels, His Highness the Amir wrote to King Salman.
Moreover, this summit depicts Riyadh's keenness on strengthening the US-Gulf consensus in the shadow of global developments that compel "us to double efforts and unify the efforts and visions regarding all matters that reinforce security and stability in the region and the world," His Highness Sheikh Meshal said in his address to the Saudi Monarch.
He also lauded Riyadh for the broad preparations for the summit hoping that its outcome and recommendations would contribute to pushing forward the mutual cooperation. In conclusion, he wished the King everlasting wellbeing to lead the Kingdom toward more promotion and prosperity.
In a separate message to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, His Highness the Amir re-affirmed what he stated to the King -- upon conclusion of his visit to the Kingdom following the fifth edition of the GCC-US Summit. (end)
rk
In his message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal marked his departure from the Kingdom after participating in the summit by expressing heartfelt sentiments of gratitude to the Monarch for the warm hospitality that depicted the cordial and brotherly relations, the historic and deep-rooted bonds between "our two countries and brotherly peoples."
The holding of the Gulf-US Summit, complementary to the previous same-level summits, with attendance of the US President Donald Trump, has empowered the Kingdom's pivotal role at the regional and international levels, His Highness the Amir wrote to King Salman.
Moreover, this summit depicts Riyadh's keenness on strengthening the US-Gulf consensus in the shadow of global developments that compel "us to double efforts and unify the efforts and visions regarding all matters that reinforce security and stability in the region and the world," His Highness Sheikh Meshal said in his address to the Saudi Monarch.
He also lauded Riyadh for the broad preparations for the summit hoping that its outcome and recommendations would contribute to pushing forward the mutual cooperation. In conclusion, he wished the King everlasting wellbeing to lead the Kingdom toward more promotion and prosperity.
In a separate message to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, His Highness the Amir re-affirmed what he stated to the King -- upon conclusion of his visit to the Kingdom following the fifth edition of the GCC-US Summit. (end)
rk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment