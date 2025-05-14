Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hong Kong Chief Executive Meets With Commerce, Industry Minister


2025-05-14 08:03:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, John Lee Ka-chiu, and his accompanying delegation met with Commerce and Industry Minister Khalifa Al-Ajeel on the occasion of his official visit to Kuwait.
Advisor at the Prime Minister's Diwan and accompanying honorary mission's head Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah, and Director General of Kuwait's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rabah Al-Rabah attended the meeting. (end)
