403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amb, Qatar's Shoura Council Speaker Discuss Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Qatar Khaled Al-Mutairi discussed bilateral relations on Wednesday with Speaker of the Qatari Shura Council Hassan Al-Ghanim.
The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, especially in the parliamentary field, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA).(end)
sss
The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, especially in the parliamentary field, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA).(end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment