Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amb, Qatar's Shoura Council Speaker Discuss Bilateral Relations


2025-05-14 08:03:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Qatar Khaled Al-Mutairi discussed bilateral relations on Wednesday with Speaker of the Qatari Shura Council Hassan Al-Ghanim.
The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, especially in the parliamentary field, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA).(end)
