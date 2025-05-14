Innovation In Design Awards Receives Huge Response, Deadline Extended Amid High Demand

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties and Fast Company Middle East have extended the submission deadline for the 2025 Innovation in Design Awards to September in response to growing regional interest.

The extended timeline ensures that innovators, designers, and architects in the region have additional time to submit pioneering projects ahead of the awards ceremony, which will take place during the 2025 Innovation in Design Summit to be held in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Dr Hafiz Ali Abdulla, Senior Director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties, said,“The overwhelming response to this year's awards highlights the growing global emphasis on innovation and sustainability in design. By extending the deadline, we aim to welcome even more creative minds shaping the future of our cities, industries, and communities.”

Ravi Raman, Publisher of Fast Company Middle East, said,“We are thrilled by the response to this year's Innovation in Design Awards.

“The sheer volume and quality of submissions reflect that design is no longer about aesthetics - it's a strategic force driving impact and transformation across every industry.”

Submissions for the Innovation in Design Awards are open via Now in its second year, the awards celebrate individuals and businesses tackling today's most pressing challenges through design that is purposeful, sustainable, and forward-looking.

The programme recognises work that blends originality with functionality, highlighting solutions that create meaningful change. Categories include: Architecture and Urban Planning, Product and Packaging, Retail and Experiential, Sustainable Design, Technology-Driven Design, Travel and Hospitality, and Emerging Designer Middle East.

In addition to recognising outstanding achievements, the Innovation by Design Summit which will be held on September 24 at Mandarin Oriental Doha, also creates a platform for partners to connect with influential figures in design, architecture, and creative industries. Partnership opportunities include tailored brand activations, such as on-site installations, visibility through the event, and curated editorial coverage across Fast Company Middle East's print and digital platforms.

Now in its second year, the summit brings together leading figures in business, design, and technology to examine how design is driving innovation across sectors. With a focus on how design thinking influences technology, sustainability, and user experience, the 2025 edition will offer new perspectives on how design can generate practical solutions for global challenges.