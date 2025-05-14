Live Updates: Trump Arrives In Qatar On Second Leg Of Gulf Tour

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: US President Donald Trump arrived in Qatar on Wednesday, his second stop on a three-day tour of the Gulf.

Read on for more live updates:

Trump heading to Amiri Diwan

Trump's first event in Doha is expected to be an arrival ceremony at the Amiri Diwan, reported Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera quoted officials stating that at the Amiri Diwan there will be bilateral meetings, adding that numerous US officials and business leaders will also be travelling to Doha.

Amiri Air Force escorts Trump aboard Air Force One

Margo Martin, Communications Advisor and Special Assistant to the President Donald Trump, shared this video on X, formerly Twitter.

"Qatari F-15's providing honorary escort for Air Force One!," she wrote.

Amir leads well-wishers to welcome US President

The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani leads the delegation in welcoming US President Donald Trump.

Air Force One lands at HIA

2pm: Trump touched down at Hamad International Airport in Doha, following his visit to Saudi Arabia.