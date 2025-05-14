US Job Seekers Face Economic Fears, Increased Workloads And Growing Job Dissatisfaction

In the past year, more than half of employed job seekers have worked longer hours or more shifts than usual (55%), and nearly 1 in 5 (19%) have taken on another job to make ends meet.

Despite their increased efforts, many job seekers are not optimistic about job security. Two in five cite not receiving the salary increase they deserve as a major concern (40%). In comparison, a significant portion (31%) is worried about a slowdown in work opportunities because of the economy. Concerns about workforce reduction and job loss compound these fears:



About 3 in 10 job seekers (31%) fear their company may reduce the workforce due to the economic climate. Many (29%) worry about losing their job before finding a new one.

Generational differences reveal distinct concerns among job seekers. Younger generations, including Gen Z, millennials, and Gen X, are more likely to fear never getting promoted compared to their boomer/senior counterparts:



Gen Z: 33%

Millennials: 30%

Gen X: 24% Boomers/Seniors: 13%

Additionally, concerns about technology or AI negatively impacting their role are rising, with 24% expressing this fear.

As job seekers navigate these challenges, they also face significant gaps between the importance of certain job aspects and their satisfaction levels with these areas at their current position. Salary, work-life balance and benefits show notable discrepancies, highlighting areas where employers could improve:



Salary: 87% essential vs. 69% satisfied

Work-life balance: 83% essential vs. 77% satisfied

Benefits: 81% essential vs. 73% satisfied Opportunity for advancement: 78% essential vs. 63% satisfied

Gender differences further illustrate the diverse priorities among job seekers. Female job seekers are more likely than male job seekers to prioritize salary (90% vs. 85%) and work-life balance (89% vs. 79%), reflecting the different roles they may be balancing alongside their work.

When it comes to opportunities for advancement, younger job seekers place higher importance on them compared to their older counterparts:



Gen Z: 79%

Millennials: 85%

Gen X: 74% Boomers/Seniors: 51%

Survey Methodology

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from Nov. 21 to Dec. 10, 2024, among 1,039 adults ages 18 and older.

For full survey methodologies, please contact [email protected] , Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact [email protected] , Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 427,000 people globally in 2024 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros .

