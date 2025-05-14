Jacobs Appointed Integrated Delivery Partner For Marinus Link

Interconnector project will accelerate Australia's renewable energy economy

Supports reliable transmission of electricity and telecommunications between Tasmania and Victoria

DALLAS, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J ) was selected as the Integrated Delivery Partner for Marinus Link , an approximately 214 mile (345-kilometer) undersea and underground high-voltage direct current (HVDC) electricity and data interconnector designed to bolster energy security, promote renewable energy investment and deliver tangible benefits to consumers in Tasmania, Victoria and the broader National Electricity Market.

Marinus Link's 1500-megawatt capacity is equal to the power supply for 1.5 million Australian homes. As the Integrated Delivery Partner, Jacobs will oversee the establishment and ongoing delivery of the first 750-megawatt stage, managing technical engineering and construction packages while implementing governance structures necessary for the high-voltage direct current cable and supporting substation infrastructure.

"Nations worldwide need reliable, affordable and low emission energy solutions," said Jacobs President of Global Operations Patrick Hill. "Jacobs, together with Marinus Link, will deliver a step-change to the Australian east coast electricity grid – increasing access to low carbon energy sources in Tasmania to support the nation's decarbonization targets. This Integrated Delivery Partnership will allow Jacobs to mobilize global experience in capital project execution, utility infrastructure enhancement, and future energy demand planning to assure delivery for this critical asset."

"Our collaboration with Jacobs is pivotal to the successful delivery of this critical national energy infrastructure," said Marinus Link CEO Designate, Stephanie McGregor. "Marinus Link is listed as a priority for decarbonization on the Australian Government's National Renewable Energy Priority List and is classified as urgent in the Australian Energy Market Operator's optimal plan for the national grid."

Marinus Link aims to strengthen energy security and affordability by delivering low-cost renewable power, expanding and strengthening transmission and fiber capacity, and driving investment in clean energy industries. It is expected to create 3,300 jobs and generate $3.9 billion in economic growth, supporting business and a resilient National Electricity Market.

Around the globe, Jacobs is advancing global energy infrastructure, shaping resilient and secure systems to form the backbone of thriving communities and economies. Projects include Suedlink in Europe, one of the world's largest underground high voltage power cables; as program manager and owners engineer for Xcel Energy's multi-billion-dollar transmission and distribution reliability program in the U.S.; and MTerra Solar in the Philippines, poised to become one of the world's largest solar farms.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water.









