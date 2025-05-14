Rewardian Debuts AI Recognition Assistant To Elevate Employee Engagement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Recognition is no longer a nice-to-have, it's a strategic driver of culture and performance," said Luke Kreitner, General Manager of Rewardian. "With these enhancements, Rewardian empowers HR leaders to scale recognition in ways that are meaningful, measurable and secure."

Rewardian's recent platform update also introduces Boosts , a feature that allows managers and budget owners to enhance existing recognitions by increasing visibility and adding reward points. This reinforces impactful contributions and encourages ongoing performance.

The new Company Directory makes it easier for employees to find and follow colleagues across departments. Users can stay updated on achievements and milestones while building stronger connections across the organization.

The redesigned Personalized Activity Feed gives users control over how they engage with recognition. They can view all company activity, focus on their department or follow updates from selected colleagues. This flexibility ensures each user sees what matters most to them.

As part of its continued commitment to security and operational excellence, Rewardian has achieved SOC 2® Type II certification. This certification, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, affirms that Rewardian's platform meets rigorous standards for security, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. The independent audit confirms the reliability of the controls and systems Rewardian has in place to protect client and employee data.

About Rewardian

Rewardian is a global employee recognition and engagement platform designed to help companies build a culture of appreciation, connection and performance. With a flexible and customizable approach, Rewardian offers tools that support recognition at every level of the organization, from peer-to-peer praise to enterprise-wide reward strategies. Its secure, scalable technology platform empowers clients to increase engagement, reinforce values and drive measurable business impact. For more information and to request a demo, visit rewardian and follow on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Rewardian Media Team

423.605.5553

[email protected]

SOURCE Rewardian