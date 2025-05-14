Wipfli Foundation Announces 2025 Grant Recipients And Celebrates 20Th Anniversary

Supporting community-based organizations and reflecting on two decades of impact

MILWAUKEE, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli Foundation 2025 grants have been announced, continuing the foundation's commitment to supporting community-based organizations and making a positive impact in the communities it serves. This year, the Wipfli Foundation 2025 grants have awarded a total of $110,000 to six deserving nonprofit organizations.

The 2025 grant recipients are:



Valley Packaging Industries, Inc. (Appleton, Wisconsin)

Cancer Wellness Center (Northbrook, Illinois)

Branford Food Pantry (Branford, Connecticut)

Maya's Music Therapy Fund (Berkeley, California)

Center for Warriors Foundation (East Helena, Montana) Literacy Volunteers of Kennebec (Augusta, Maine)

This year's grant cycle saw a total of 139 applications, with 74 different Wipfli associates nominating a nonprofit.

Celebrating 20 years of impact

As the Wipfli Foundation celebrates its 20th anniversary, it reflects on the significant milestones achieved over the past two decades. Established in May 2005 to support campus recruiting efforts by giving back to colleges and universities in the communities it serves, the foundation has continually expanded its focus and impact.

The Wipfli Foundation's three programs - university support, community support and grantmaking - will provide $1.1 million in community support this year, exceeding $4.1 million since its inception 20 years ago.

"Over the past two decades, the Wipfli Foundation has expanded significantly to empower organizations that support education, health and community development. We look forward to advancing our mission and extending our reach further into our communities over the next two decades and beyond," stated Kurt Gresens, managing partner at Wipfli.

For more information about the Wipfli Foundation and its grant programs, please visit our website .

About the Wipfli Foundation

The Wipfli Foundation is dedicated to making a lasting, positive impact by supporting a wide range of nonprofit organizations. Through grants and other initiatives, the foundation aims to drive positive change, foster growth and empower communities across the nation. The foundation is the charitable arm of Wipfli, LLP , a top 25 advisory and accounting firm.

Contact:

Alicia O'Connell

[email protected]

SOURCE Wipfli LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED