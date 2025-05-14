Edgewise Therapeutics To Present At The RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference On May 20, 2025
BOULDER, Colo., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: EWTX ), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 9:00 am ET.
The presentation will be webcast live; a link for the webcast can be found on the Edgewise Events & Presentations page and will be accessible for replay, for a limited time, following the conference. It is recommended that users connect to the live webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company's deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of novel therapeutics. Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction, currently in Phase 2 clinical development. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to: or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .
