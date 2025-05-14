VNET To Announce Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 28, 2025
US/Canada:
1 855 883 1031
Mainland China:
400 1209 216
Hong Kong, China:
800 930 639
International:
+61 7 3107 6325
Replay PIN (English line):
10047350
Replay PIN (Chinese line):
10047351
About VNET
VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.
Investor Relations Contact:
Xinyuan Liu
Tel: +86 10 8456 2121
Email: [email protected]
