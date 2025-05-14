US Best Managed Companies Program Names 2025 Honorees

"The Best Managed Companies program puts a spotlight on U.S. private businesses that drive growth and innovation while making a positive impact on their customers and employees," said Wolfe Tone, vice chair, US Deloitte Private leader, Deloitte. "This year, honorees demonstrated the transformative power that advanced technologies, including AI, can play in propelling their companies forward. I am honored to celebrate these companies, their visionary leadership and their dedicated teams."

A panel of independent judges reviewed applications to select this year's honorees. Program benefits include access to a global community of peer business leaders and marketplace recognition.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees generate annual revenue of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices - strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. The U.S. Best Managed Company program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit .

About Deloitte Private

Deloitte Private brings together a network of ideas, knowledge, and experience to serve the unique needs of the private enterprises and their owners. Leveraging Deloitte's vast resources and deep industry insights, we tailor services to help more than 9,000 private enterprises, family-owned businesses, private equity firms and their portfolio companies, and emerging growth companies. Visit us at or follow us on LinkedIn .

