Waterfall Network Augments Web3 Tools With Cascadify And The Lamb

Zug, Switzerland , May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterfall Network , a rapidly growing BlockDAG ecosystem focused on scalability and seamless user experience, today announced the launch of Cascadify and The Lamb, two new tools designed to enhance the Web3 builder experience.

Built on the Waterfall Network, these two complementary platforms offer end-to-end support-from MVP development to secure, transparent fundraising. Together, they provide the technical infrastructure and launch support Web3 projects need to thrive.

Cascadify and The Lamb benefit from Waterfall's toolkits, responsive developer support, and ecosystem momentum, helping them deploy faster, engage users efficiently, and reduce technical risk early in the product lifecycle. This powerful combination acts as a CTO-like resource for projects, allowing teams to go from idea to deployment to funding without building from scratch or relying on multiple fragmented services.

“In the fast-paced world of Web3, startups often face a tough challenge: how to quickly move from idea to product to fundraising, all without a full in-house technical team. That's where Cascadify and The Lamb come in,” said Sergii Grybniak, Head of Research at Waterfall Network.“These two projects fill a critical gap in the builder's journey from MVP to community launch. Waterfall's high-speed DAG architecture and low fees enable them to scale fast and securely.”

Cascadify is a modular Web3 framework that allows startups to quickly assemble and deploy dApps. Instead of rebuilding the same backend and frontend logic, Cascadify offers a flexible environment where teams can customize user flows, choose only the modules they need, deploy on their own infrastructure or in the cloud. This drastically reduces time-to-market, allowing developers to focus on growth, design, and user experience.

The Lamb is a compliant OTC token investing platform that wraps allocations into NFTs. Each NFT contains structured vesting logic, giving investors a clear view of unlock schedules, timelines, and project information, all while maintaining decentralization and transparency. With built-in KYC, support for stablecoins and fiat, and monthly withdrawal options, The Lamb is built for serious builders and early supporters alike.

One of the first projects launching on Cascadify and the Waterfall Network is Petami, a fresh take on traditional DeFi staking that transforms it into an emotional, gamified experience. Instead of passively blocking tokens, users feed and care for adorable NFT pets. These pets visibly respond to care and nurturing, evolving both emotionally and economically depending on the player's actions. It was Cascadify and its rich set of different mechanics that allowed for a quick transition into development and more time to focus on the idea and user experience.

Waterfall Network, launched in 2024, is uniquely positioned to support ecosystem-level growth. Its DAG structure enables parallel processing across multiple levels, significantly increasing throughput while keeping costs low. With more than 20 projects already deployed or in progress, Waterfall is rapidly becoming a go-to network for developers seeking both performance and decentralization.

About Waterfall

Waterfall is a leading layer one (L1) architecture aiming to provide a solution for scalability and decentralization to help dAPP developers change the world. Waterfall's Directed Acyclic Graph (“DAG”) achieves and allows it to run a validator node from any device, including low-cost laptops and mobile phones in future. Waterfall is Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, allowing for portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), and has very low hardware requirements for the participants to become validators.

