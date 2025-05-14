Powerdyne International Inc. Announces A Letter To The Shareholders Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North Reading, MA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerdyne International, Inc. (Ticker: PWDY) ("Powerdyne" and / or the“Company”) announces A Letter to the Shareholders Update.

Dear Shareholders,

We would like to thank all our shareholders for their patience and perseverance as Powerdyne International, Inc. (the“Company”,“Powerdyne”,“us”,“we”) continues to grow and evolve.

In the coming year, Powerdyne will continue our focus on two key objectives: up-listing PDI to OTCQB and expanding the company through internal growth, acquisitions, or mergers.

With the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and the initiative to repatriate manufacturing to the United States, CM Tech anticipates a heightened demand for its custom-designed motors. Although CM Tech does not currently supply the AI market directly, it provides motors for semiconductor equipment manufacturers who produce automated machinery for fabricating silicon wafers used in microprocessor chips. These chips are integral to AI, smart televisions, mobile phones, computers, and almost all smart devices. The AI chip market is projected to exceed $90 billion by the end of 2025 and to grow beyond $100 billion in 2026 and subsequent years.

Regarding CM Technology, we have been engaged by a prominent international corporation headquartered in the United States to collaborate on the custom design of a motor for their new product line. We have reviewed the design specifications, submitted preliminary designs along with price quotes, and are currently awaiting their feedback. We will keep you informed as further developments occur.

In January, we also engaged a highly experienced outside sales representative to enhance our business by expanding our current customer base and exploring new opportunities in other motor industries, such as medical devices, unmanned vehicles (UAVs), and other potential applications.

As mentioned in the October shareholder update, our goal of acquiring motor companies was to expand CM Tech's market exposure to new sectors. We are also focused on growing our business through increased sales, which can be more cost-effective and less risk adverse. We will add critical staff to support exponential growth and eliminate redundant staffing to enhance profitability and increase shareholder value.

At the end of December, discussions resumed with a company regarding a potential acquisition. In late January, an NDA and a Letter of Intent to Purchase were signed. After reviewing their financials, it was determined that the company's profits did not justify the asking price. As a result, the Letter of Intent to Purchase was rescinded. Another non-disclosure agreement has since been signed with a new motor company, which is currently preparing their financials to meet the auditor's requirements. Powerdyne will conduct a thorough due diligence to ensure any acquisition makes financial sense. With pre-approved funding still available, other potential acquisitions will continue to be explored.

We plan to present continued updates to the overall strategic plans for Powerdyne as we advance through 2025 and beyond. Our success hinges on sustaining conservative growth, managing costs effectively, and identifying additional companies that align with Powerdyne's business model. Our objective remains the same to deliver maximum value and return on investment for our loyal shareholders through ongoing growth and profitability.

Yours sincerely,

Jim O'Rourke

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The use of the word“Company” or“Powerdyne” refers to Powerdyne International, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Certain statements in this press release contain or may suggest“forward-looking” information (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. Statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual results, including statements relating to future investments, deployment of capital, growth, and creation of long-term stockholder value. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,'“expects”,“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,” and similar statements. Powerdyne may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products and our financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (available at ). Powerdyne undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Powerdyne International, Inc.

Powerdyne International, Inc. ( ) now consists of two wholly owned subsidiaries CM Technology LLC and Frame One LLC. CM Technology is a New England-based motor manufacturer which has been in business for over 19 years. CM Technology specializes in the design and custom building of industrial servomotors both brush and brushless motor designs. CM Tech's current market focus is on the niche motor demands for low volume, high-quality cost-effective motors which are primarily used in industrial robotics for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. robots.

Frame One LLC is a custom picture framing shop located in North Reading, MA. Frame One has been in business since 2006 and brings with it a strong client base consisting of local schools, colleges, artist guilds, artists, interior decorators/designers, museums, photographers, art galleries and theaters.

For more information on Powerdyne go to:

Contact:

Powerdyne International, Inc.

...





